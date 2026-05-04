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Xanadu Quantum Computing Craters on Share Listing. Why This Might Be a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity for XNDU Stock.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock

Xanadu Quantum (XNDU) stock crashed on Monday after the quantum-tech startup filed to resell nearly 294 million of its Class B shares. 

Even after the alarming selloff, XNDU’s relative strength index (RSI) sits in the mid-40s only, indicating significant further room for downside. 

Still, for long-term believers, the price action may just have created an opportunity to load up on Xanadu Quantum shares at a 65% discount to their recent high.  

www.barchart.com

Why Is the Share Resale Bearish for Xanadu Quantum Stock?

Xanadu’s filing is largely bearish as it clears the way for insiders and early investors to unload their positions en masse. 

Investors are bailing on XNDU stock primarily because the company doesn’t receive any proceeds from these secondary sales to fund research and development (R&D). 

If anything, it only signaled to the market that those close to the business were eager to lock in profits following a remarkable 400% rally last month. 

This influx of about 294 million shares has created a supply-demand imbalance that could weigh on Xanadu Quantum for weeks. 

Why XNDU Shares Are Attractive to Buy on the Dip

Beyond headline noise, Xanadu Quantum stock remains attractive for high-risk investors seeking long-term exposure to photonic quantum computing

Unlike many of its rivals, XNDU’s technology uses light, offering a more scalable path toward fault-tolerant quantum systems. 

Additionally, the Nasdaq-listed firm recently secured negotiations for about CAD $390 million in government support from Canada and Ontario for “Project OPTIMISM,” a major manufacturing initiative. 

Xanadu appears compelling at the current, trimmed valuation also because its open-source software, PennyLane, is gaining traction among quantum-tech researchers and developers. wit

In short, with $302 million in gross proceeds from its recent business combination and a 188% year-on-year growth in revenue (2025), XNDU looks well-positioned to endure the near-term volatility while chasing a multi-billion dollar total addressable market. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Xanadu Quantum

Investors may also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on Xanadu Quantum Technologies for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on XNDU shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of $44 indicating potential upside of roughly 200% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XNDU 13.99 -22.13 -61.27%
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Cl B

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