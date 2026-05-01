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Cattle Fade Back Lower into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay

Live cattle futures closed the Friday session with contracts down 40 cents to $1.02, as June was $7.77 on the week. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures posted losses of 40 cents to $1.35 on Friday, fading back from the early session strength, as August was up $10.40 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.56 to $374.03 on April 30. 

Managed money increased their net long in live cattle futures and options by 1,796 contracts in the week ending on April 28, taking it to 136,591 contracts. In feeder cattle futures/options spec funds cut back 1,676 contracts from their net long to 17,089 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.06. Choice boxes were down 41 cents to $389.11, while Select was $1.12 lower at $388.05. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 534,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 28,668 head below the same week last year.  

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $253.000, down $1.000,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.825, down $0.850,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.450, down $1.025,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.400, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.175, down $1.350,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.700, down $1.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 242.450s -1.025 -0.42%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.825s -0.850 -0.34%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.000s -1.000 -0.39%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 372.175s -1.350 -0.36%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 371.400s -1.250 -0.34%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 370.700s -1.275 -0.34%
Feeder Cattle

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