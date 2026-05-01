Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Posting Mostly Higher Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock

Live cattle futures are mostly higher on Friday with contracts a tick to 30 cents higher, and newly appointed June down 50 cents. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 77 cent to $1 gains on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.67 to $372.47 on April 29. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,647 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 132 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 11 active in Nuevo Leon, and the first case showing up in the bordering state of Coahuila.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.76. Choice boxes were down 24 cents to $389.29, while Select was $1.65 lower at $386.52. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 110,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 434,000 head. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 32,454 head below the same week last year.  

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $253.500, down $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.700, up $0.025,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $243.725, up $0.250,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.650, up $1.000

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.300, up $0.775

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.750, up $0.775


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 243.275 -0.200 -0.08%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 248.500 -0.175 -0.07%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.575 -0.425 -0.17%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 373.775 +0.250 +0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 372.750 +0.100 +0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 372.175 +0.200 +0.05%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Image of Warren Buffett by USA White House via Wikipedia 1
Warren Buffett Says the 2026 Stock Market Dip Isn’t Big Enough: ‘If There is a Big Decline, We Will Deploy’ Capital
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Selloff in Robinhood Stock Shows Just How Much Wall Street Was Counting on Crypto
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, Iran War News
Visa Inc gold card-by hatchpong via iStock 4
A $20 Billion Reason to Buy Dividend-Paying Visa Stock Now
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Travel Is Struggling, But Unusual Options Activity Shows Someone Just Bet Big on Booking Holdings Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.