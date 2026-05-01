Cattle Posting Mostly Higher Trade on Friday

Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock

Live cattle futures are mostly higher on Friday with contracts a tick to 30 cents higher, and newly appointed June down 50 cents. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 77 cent to $1 gains on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.67 to $372.47 on April 29.

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,647 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 132 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 11 active in Nuevo Leon, and the first case showing up in the bordering state of Coahuila.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.76. Choice boxes were down 24 cents to $389.29, while Select was $1.65 lower at $386.52. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 110,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 434,000 head. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 32,454 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $253.500, down $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $248.700, up $0.025,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $243.725, up $0.250,

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $373.650, up $1.000

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $374.300, up $0.775