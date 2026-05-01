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Blue Owl Stock Spikes on SpaceX Gains. Is There More Room for OWL Stock to Run?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) stock closed significantly higher on April 30 after the company announced it had unloaded about half of its SpaceX position at a $1.25 trillion valuation. 

As investors reacted to a tenfold return on its original investment, OWL ripped through its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs), indicating bullish momentum may persist in the near term. 

Despite this rally, however, Blue Owl stock remains down nearly 40% versus its year-to-date high.

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Is It Time to Take Profit in Blue Owl Stock?

The SpaceX announcement is constructive for OWL shares, as it provides tangible evidence that the firm’s private market strategy can generate outsized gains to offset weakness elsewhere in the portfolio. 

Blue Owl remains attractive as an investment proposition as its revenue climbed to about $754 million in Q1, as fee-related earnings went up 14% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $394 million. 

Additionally, the New York-headquartered alternative asset manager recorded an 11% year-over-year increase in distributable earnings on Thursday to a better-than-expected $0.19 in earnings per share (EPS).

In the trailing 12 months, OWL raised $57 billion in client capital, its second-highest capital raise since inception, reinforcing its ability to pull in new funds amid tighter fundraising conditions.

What Else Makes OWL Shares Attractive in 2026?

Blue Owl’s remaining stake in SpaceX, which is reportedly targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in June at a $1.75 trillion valuation, also supports the bull case. 

This additional 40% markup from the $1.25 trillion valuation at which OWL has sold roughly 50% of its SpaceX position will significantly boost realized gains.  

Finally, Big Tech’s collective AI capex plans have surpassed $700 billion annually, creating a huge pipeline for its digital infrastructure and triple-net businesses. 

OWL’s real assets division was the primary growth engine in Q1, and its involvement in projects like Amazon's (AMZN) $12 billion data center campus illustrates the scale of opportunity.

A rather lucrative 9.23% dividend yield makes Blue Owl shares even more compelling in 2026. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Blue Owl Capital?

Wall Street also remains bullish on Blue Owl Capital for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on OWL stock is currently “Moderate buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $14 indicating potential upside of roughly 45% from here. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OWL 10.18 +0.43 +4.41%
Blue Owl Capital Inc
AMZN 262.68 -2.38 -0.90%
Amazon.com Inc

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