NXP Semiconductors Stock Is Surging as Automotive Chip Demand Returns. The Rebound May Just Be Getting Started.

Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) delivered better-than-expected first-quarter results and guidance on April 29, while the company's CEO, Rafael Sotomayor, reported that it had benefited from the strong growth of its Auto, Industrial, and IoT end markets in Q1. Moreover, Sotomayor expects NXPI's “momentum” to accelerate through the end of this year, and he noted that the company's revenue from data centers is poised to soar in 2026.

Additionally, a prominent bank was bullish on the shares in the wake of the company's earnings. Finally, given NXPI's strong growth and positive outlook, the valuation of the stock is quite attractive.

As a result of these points, investors should consider buying NXPI stock.

About Nxp Semiconductors

Based in the Netherlands, Nxp provides semiconductor systems for use in automobiles, industrial, and IoT applications.

NXPI has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion and a forward price-earnings ratio of 18.41 times.

Impressive First-Quarter Results and Excellent Q2 Guidance

NXP's revenue climbed 12.2% in Q1 versus the same period a year earlier to $3.18 billion. Analysts' average estimate for the company's top line was $3.16 billion. The chip maker's earnings per share, excluding certain items, came in at $3.05, versus $2.64 in Q1 of 2025. Analysts' mean outlook was $2.97.

In Q2, the company expects to generate adjusted EPS of $3.29 - $3.72. The midpoint of the range is $3.50, well above analysts' previous average estimate of $3.20.

The CEO's Comments

In Q1, NXPI's revenue from its auto business, excluding the impact of a divestment, increased 10% year-over-year (YOY). The expansion was “primarily” a result of “accelerating customer software-defined vehicle programs, improved electrification trends, and continued momentum in radar and connectivity,” Sotomayor reported. Noting that NXPI had won several “multi-year” deals from its auto customers that will increase the extent to which its chips are utilized in vehicles, the CEO suggested that the company's auto business is well-positioned to grow meaningfully over the longer term.

Turning to the Industrial and IoT business, the unit's revenue soared 24% YOY. Its “growth was driven by our newer industrial processing solutions,” Sotomayor said, adding that the business is benefiting from the expansion of physical AI, including robotics.

Finally, the CEO predicted that the company's revenue from data centers would jump to over $500 million in 2026, compared to near $200 million in 2025.

Truist Is Very Bullish on NXPI

In the wake of NXPI's earnings, Truist raised its price target on the name to $310 from $255. The bank is upbeat about the company's exposure to the AI Boom and data centers. Truist also noted that the firm is getting a lift from the overall strength of the chip sector. It kept a “Buy” rating on NXPI stock.

Valuation and the Bottom Line on NXPI

NXPI's forward price-earnings ratio of 18.41 times is quite low and attractive, given the firm's strong growth, multiple positive catalysts, and its overall upbeat outlook.