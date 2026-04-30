Cotton Rallying the Limit on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with Thursday gains of the 3 cent limit in July, with in delivery May up 552 points. The US dollar index is down $0.782 at $98.040. Crude oil is back down $2.75 to $104.13.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 162,879 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/23. That was a 3-week high and 56.61% above the same week last year. There was also 105,747 RB in new crop sales in that week. That was the 4th largest 2026/27 total for the marketing year. Shipments were tallied at 384,608 RB, which was a 5-week high.

The Seam showed 1,524 bales sold on April 29 at an average of 76.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Wednesday at 89.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/29, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 82.38, up 552 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 82.2, up 300 points,