Cattle Posting Mixed Thursday Trade

Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with April gains of $1.60 and other contracts down 7 to 67 cents. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are trading with midday gains of $1.60 to $1.85. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 18 cents to $369.80 on April 28.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 13,790 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 23. That was back down from the week prior. Shipments were pegged at 12,324 MT, which was a 7-week low.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at 12 cents premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.69 to $389.74, while Select was $3.61 higher at $389.86. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 324,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 22,156 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $258.475, up $1.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $254.575, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $249.650, down $0.075,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $373.875, up $1.600

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $373.350, up $1.850