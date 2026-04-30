Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Intel Stock Just Set New Record Highs Again. Did You Miss the Boat?

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
  • Intel (INTC) has surged 360% over the past year, driven by strong technical momentum and data-centric business expansion.
  • INTC currently holds a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.
  • Shares are trading at new all-time highs.
  • Despite robust growth and analyst upgrades, I believe INTC is overvalued and the market has overreacted, making current entry unattractive.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $425 billion, Intel (INTC)  is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and primary suppliers of microprocessors and chipsets. Most excitingly for investors, it is gradually moving into data-centric businesses such as AI and autonomous driving.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. INTC checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 2. Since then, the stock has gained 84.68%.

www.barchart.com

Barchart Technical Indicators for Intel

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Intel scored an all-time high of $95.69 on April 30.

  • Intel has a Weighted Alpha of +404.19.
  • INTC has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock has gained 363.71% over the past 52 weeks.
  • Intel has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $94.24 with a 50-day moving average of $54.50.
  • INTC has made 16 new highs and gained 126.28% over the past month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.15.
  • There’s a technical support level around $88.76.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $435 billion market capitalization.
  • 1,408.67x trailing price-earnings ratio.
  • Analysts project revenue to grow 10.75% this year and another 9.80% next year.
  • Earnings are estimated to increase 158.50% this year and an additional 36.37% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Intel

  • The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 8 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” 32 “Hold,” 1 “Moderate Sell,” and 1 “Strong Sell” opinion with price targets between $36 and $111.
  • Value Line ranks the stock “Below Average” with 3-5-year price targets between $55 and $80.
  • CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy” with a price target of $100
  • Morningstar thinks the stock is 40% overvalued with a fair value of $60.
  • 563,730 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”
  • Short interest is 2.87% of the float with 1.21 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Intel

Intel has everything going for it: growth, profitability, price momentum and analyst revisions. But oh, that valuation! Intel is more than a little ahead of its skis and is pricey at this point. I think the market has overreacted and we missed the boat on this one

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTC 93.93 -0.82 -0.87%
Intel Corp

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.