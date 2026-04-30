Cotton Rallying Hard Early on Thursday

Cotton price action is up 166 to 246 points early on Thursday. Futures saw bulls take some money off the table a day ahead of month end, with contracts down 8 to 65 points on Wednesday. The US dollar index was up $0.359 at $98.835. Crude oil was extending higher, up another $8.56 to $108.49.

The Seam showed just 139 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 20 points on 4/28 at 89.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 28, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 76.86, down 48 points, currently unch

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 79.2, down 47 points, currently up 248 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.46, down 65 points, currently up 217 points