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Cattle Look to Close Out April Following Midweek Cash Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay

Live cattle futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with front months rallying with cash. April, which expires on Thursday was up $4.20, with other contracts down 25 cents to $1.75 higher. Open interest was up 3,401 contracts. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. The Fed cattle exchange online auction showed sales on 517 of the 1,036 head offered, at $256-258, with one dressed lot at $404. Feeder cattle futures are mixed, with front month and soon to expire (tomorrow) April up 20 cents and other contracts down 55 cents to 37 cents higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 18 cents to $369.80 on April 28. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $1.80. Choice boxes were down 85 cents to $388.05, while Select was $2.53 lower at $386.25. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 324,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 22,156 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $256.875, up $4.200,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $255.250, up $1.750,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.725, up $0.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.275, up $0.200,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.500, down $0.225,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.525, down $0.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 249.725s +0.625 +0.25%
Live Cattle
LEM26 255.250s +1.750 +0.69%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 256.875s +4.200 +1.66%
Live Cattle
GFK26 371.500s -0.225 -0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 372.275s +0.200 +0.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 372.525s -0.550 -0.15%
Feeder Cattle

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