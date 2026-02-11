1 High-Yield Dividend Stock That Wants to Power Up Your Portfolios

Clearway Energy (CWEN) is trading at a new 3-year high and has strong technical momentum.

Shares are up more than 50% over the past year.

Plus, CWEN pays a dividend yielding 4.6%.

I see further upside potential in CWEN, with its generous dividend and technical strength making it a compelling consideration.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $7.93 billion, Clearway Energy (CWEN) owns, operates, and acquires renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure projects. The company offers natural gas and dual fired, solar and wind generation and distribution services. It serves commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and government companies.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. CWEN checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 16, shares are up 9.06%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Clearway Energy

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Clearway Energy scored a 3-year high of $39.62 on Feb. 11.

CWEN has a Weighted Alpha of +52.10.

Clearway Energy has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 50.82% over the past 52 weeks.

CWEN has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $39.10 with a 50-day moving average of $34.60.

Clearway has made 13 new highs and is up 22.81% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.45.

There’s a technical support level around $38.69.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$7.93 billion market capitalization.

16.7x trailing price-earnings ratio.

4.6% dividend yield.

Analysts do not provide revenue or earnings guidance.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Clearway Energy

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 9 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $34 and $50.

Value Line rates the stock “Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 7% undervalued with a fair value of $42.35.

54 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 2 think it won’t.

15,650 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Buy.”

Short interest is 2.91% of the float with 4.67 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Clearway Energy

This stock appears to still have some upside potential, and the generous dividend is hard to ignore.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.