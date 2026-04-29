Micron Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy Shares Now?

Micron Technology (MU) is a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions that accelerate the transformation of data into intelligence. As a vertically integrated semiconductor giant, Micron specializes in DRAM and NAND technologies, providing the essential foundation for data centers, mobile devices, and automotive systems. In 2026, the company has solidified its position as a strategic enabler of the AI revolution, specifically through its leadership in High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

Founded in 1978, Micron is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Micron Stock Rallies

Micron's stock has experienced a historic "Supercycle" rally, surging over 560% in the last year to reach all-time highs above $530. This explosive growth is fueled by a global memory shortage and soaring demand for AI-grade memory chips.

Compared with the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), Micron has delivered staggering alpha over the trailing 12 months. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq grew by a robust 41%, Micron’s 560% return outperformed the broader market by nearly 14 times. MU is significantly more volatile than the index, reflecting its high sensitivity to semiconductor cycles and AI capital expenditure trends.

Micron Reports Record Numbers

Micron delivered a "record-shattering" performance for its fiscal second quarter of 2026, reported on March 18, 2026. The company posted revenue of $23.86 billion, an astounding 196% increase year-over-year (YoY), significantly beating the analyst consensus of $19.19 billion. Non-GAAP EPS reached $12.20, a 682% surge from the prior year, driven by record gross margins of 75%.

This performance was fueled by a "Golden Era" in memory demand, particularly in the Cloud Memory and Mobile segments. The company ended the quarter with $16.7 billion in cash and approved a 30% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share.

Micron’s guidance for Q3 2026 is even more aggressive, with projected revenue of $33.5 billion and an EPS of $19.15. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted that memory has become a "defining strategic asset" in the AI era, with HBM capacity already sold out through the remainder of the calendar year. Management's outlook is bolstered by the ramp-up of HBM4 production and a new five-year Strategic Customer Agreement, providing unprecedented long-term visibility.

Micron Receives Street-High Rating

MU stock dipped 3.8% yesterday despite a landmark "Buy" initiation from DA Davidson with a Wall Street-high price target of $1,000, reflecting an upside of 98% from the market rate. Analyst Gil Luria argues that artificial intelligence has triggered a "positive feedback loop" in memory demand, where each compute deployment creates new use cases and incremental demand, structurally raising the ceiling for memory pricing. Unlike previous cycles defined by oversupply, the current landscape is stabilized by five-year Strategic Customer Agreements (SCAs) that provide unprecedented visibility and lock in demand.

Luria highlights Micron’s node leadership across DRAM, HBM, and NAND as a critical competitive advantage that improves cost positions and market share in high-margin products. While the broader market remains cautious, viewing the stock through the lens of past downturns, DA Davidson suggests the industry is in a "Golden Era" of earnings power.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2030, the firm projects Micron could reach $393 billion in revenue and $139 in adjusted earnings per share, implying that the current memory supercycle is significantly underappreciated by investors.

Should You Buy MU Stock?

Despite recent volatility, Micron remains a top conviction play for the AI supercycle. While DA Davidson’s $1,000 price target represents the high-water mark for optimism, the broader market maintains a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. The mean price target of $546.09 suggests a modest 7% upside from current levels. Professional sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 31 "Strong Buy" ratings, five "Moderate Sells," and five "Holds."

Analysts believe Micron’s node leadership and locked-in long-term demand via strategic agreements make it an essential holding as memory becomes a primary bottleneck in AI scaling.