Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade with Cash Leading the Way

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures posted Tuesday gains of $2.12 to $4.55. Open interest was up 8,650 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting new buying interest. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, but on a higher, note at $252 live and 395-396 dressed in the north. Southern action was still quiet, with very light $250-252 action. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.50 to $5.37 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 28 cents to $369.62 on April 27. The weekly OKC feeder cattle action showed mostly steady action on the 6,573 head sold.

The Tuesday APHIS update showed 1,416 active cases of New World Screwworm across Mexico, with 120 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas and 11 in Nuevo Leon. On Monday, Florida restricted the import of cattle from 6 southern counties in Texas due to screwworm concerns though there have yet to be any active cases reported within the US.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 12 cents. Choice boxes were down 66 cents to $388.90, while Select was 18 cents higher at $3878.78. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 215,000 head. That is up 7,000 head from last week and 10,377 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $252.675, up $2.250,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $253.500, up $4.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.100, up $3.725,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.075, up $1.500,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.725, up $4.275,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $373.075, up $4.800,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 250.150s +1.050 +0.42%
Live Cattle
LEM26 254.825 +1.325 +0.52%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 255.600 +2.925 +1.16%
Live Cattle
GFK26 372.625 +0.900 +0.24%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 372.100 +0.025 +0.01%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 373.850 +0.775 +0.21%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.