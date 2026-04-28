Super Micro Computer Just Announced Its Largest-Ever U.S. Location. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy Here?

The server hardware company, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), pulled the curtain back on Monday, April 27, announcing its largest domestic location yet , a cutting-edge Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) campus that marks a significant expansion of Silicon Valley operations near its headquarters in California.

Spanning approximately 32.8 acres and more than 714,000 square feet, the newest addition serves as Supermicro's fourth Bay Area site and pushes its regional footprint to nearly 4 million square feet.

The company plans to run the full gamut of domestic operations out of these facilities, covering advanced system design, manufacturing, testing, and service, along with global distribution of DCBBS for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure that serves clients worldwide.

The company did not walk this road without taking some heavy punches. The Enterprise software company, Oracle Corporation (ORCL), canceled a $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion AI server contract, and multiple securities class action lawsuits piled on after that, truly putting the company through the wringer.

However, the expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity might help Super Micro catch the surging wave of AI infrastructure demand, pulling greater market share from hyperscalers and cloud providers while plugging the hole that the lost Oracle business left behind.

Investors are reading the tea leaves very differently from one another, with some aggressively slashing their holdings while others significantly build their stakes. The stock dropped 4.2% on that very day, leaving the burning question open as to whether this dip is a golden opportunity hiding in plain sight or just a warning sign dressed up in disguise.

About Super Micro Stock

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Super Micro Computer builds and ships modular, open-architecture server and storage systems that go to bat specifically for AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads.

The company has carved out a roughly $16.7 billion market cap by leaning hard into flexibility, putting GPU-accelerated platforms, blade servers, and rack-scale solutions in customers' hands so they can roll out high-performance infrastructure at both speed and scale.

The stock itself, however, has had a rough go of it lately. Its shares have shed 27.73% over the past 52 weeks and has kept the losing streak alive into 2026, sliding another 7.98% year-to-date (YTD).

Stacking that up against the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT), which has charged ahead 49.42% over the same 52-week stretch and added 8.14% in 2026, SMCI's underperformance sticks out like a sore thumb.

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI stock is currently trading at 15.28 times forward adjusted earnings and just 0.40 times sales. The figures land at a meaningful discount both to industry peers and to the stock's own five-year average multiples.

Super Micro Surpasses Q2 Earnings

Super Micro's fiscal Q2 2026 earnings drop on Feb. 3 gave investors plenty to smile about. Revenue rocketed 123.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $12.68 billion, blowing past analyst expectations of $10.4 billion. The figure carried $1.5 billion deferred from the prior quarter, which only underscored just how steadily demand keeps flowing through the company's pipeline.

Supply chain headwinds did nothing to stop the company from posting record revenue, fueled by heavy order momentum from large-scale data center and enterprise customers. AI GPU platforms picked up over 90% of total revenue , leaving little doubt about where the growth engine currently sits.

The profitability numbers held their own too. Adjusted EBITDA grew 32.2% YOY to $628.6 million, non-GAAP net income climbed 26.5% to $486.5 million, and adjusted EPS rose 16.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.69, leaving the Street's forecast of $0.49 eating dust.

Given the solid quarterly performance, the market pushed the stock up 13.8% in the very next trading session. Management pointed to strong adoption of its Rack Scale AI and DCBBS, which keep benefiting from fast deployment cycles and tightening partnerships with major cloud players.

Riding that wave, the company has set its Q3 fiscal year 2026 revenue floor at $12.3 billion with non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.60, and for the full fiscal year 2026 it swung for the fences by targeting at least $40 billion in revenue.

The next earnings report lands on Tuesday, May 5 , after the closing bell, and analysts expect Q3 EPS to surge 189.5% YOY to $0.55. For the full fiscal year 2026, earnings growth sits penciled in at 10.5%, bringing EPS to $1.90, before stepping on the gas again with a 31.1% jump to $2.49 in fiscal year 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Super Micro Stock?

The analyst community is not exactly rolling out the red carpet, but it is not slamming the door shut either. Against the choppy backdrop, Wall Street has handed SMCI stock an overall "Hold" rating.

Among 19 analysts covering the stock, three analysts call it a "Strong Buy," two lean "Moderate Buy," 10 park themselves in the "Hold" camp, one tilts toward "Moderate Sell," and three have waved the "Strong Sell" flag.