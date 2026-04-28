High Energy Prices Are Creating an Opportunity for Bullish Traders in the Canadian Dollar. How?

September Canada dollar (D6U26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending higher and on Monday hit a six-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the Canadian economy is being boosted by robust exports that including energy products that see their prices much higher. Canada’s government is also stable.

A move in the September Canada dollar futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of .7396 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7575 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7325.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):