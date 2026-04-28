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Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock

Live cattle futures were up $2.12 to $3.72 at the close on Monday. Open interest was up 3,518 contracts, suggesting new buying interest. Cash trade last week was centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures were busy rallying, with contracts up $2.95 to $6.55. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 2 cents to $369.34 on April 24. The weekly OKC feeder cattle action has an estimated 6,500 head sold, with most trade holding steady from last week. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 96 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.56 to $389.56, while Select was $2.53 higher at $388.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head for Monday. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 1,733 head above the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $250.425, up $2.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.950, up $3.725,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $245.375, up $3.725,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.575, up $2.950,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.450, up $6.550,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.275, up $6.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 245.575s +0.200 +0.08%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.200 +0.250 +0.10%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 250.875 +0.450 +0.18%
Live Cattle
GFK26 367.375 -0.075 -0.02%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 371.025 +0.450 +0.12%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 368.425 +0.150 +0.04%
Feeder Cattle

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