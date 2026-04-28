Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Rally

Live cattle futures were up $2.12 to $3.72 at the close on Monday. Open interest was up 3,518 contracts, suggesting new buying interest. Cash trade last week was centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures were busy rallying, with contracts up $2.95 to $6.55. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 2 cents to $369.34 on April 24. The weekly OKC feeder cattle action has an estimated 6,500 head sold, with most trade holding steady from last week.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 96 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.56 to $389.56, while Select was $2.53 higher at $388.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head for Monday. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 1,733 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $250.425, up $2.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $248.950, up $3.725,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $245.375, up $3.725,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $370.575, up $2.950,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $367.450, up $6.550,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $368.275, up $6.500,