Hogs Look to Wednesday Following Early Week Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 25 cents to $1.25 lower. Open interest showed modest new selling interest, up 1,577 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $87.74 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was 11 cents lower on Feb 6 at $86.46. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday afternoon report was 37 cents lower at $95.46 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the week to date total at 979,000 head. That was 58,000 head above last week but 782 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $86.850, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.500, down $1.225

May 26 Hogs  closed at $99.525, down $0.850,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 95.500s -1.225 -1.27%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 86.850s -0.250 -0.29%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 99.525s -0.850 -0.85%
Lean Hogs

