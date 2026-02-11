Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade After Slipping up on Tuesday

Live cattle futures slipped 20 to 80 cents lower across the nearby contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade has been quiet this week, after settling in last week at $240-244 in the north and $242-245 in the south. Feeder cattle futures were $1 to $2.67 lower on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 83 cents to $373.83 on February 6.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $4.65. Choice boxes were down 21 cents to $367.55, while Select was $2.45 lower at $362.90. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is even with last week and 4,183 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.100, down $0.200,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.425, down $0.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $233.800, down $0.525,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $364.775, down $2.675,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.275, down $1.925,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $356.775, down $1.000,