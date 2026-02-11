Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade After Slipping up on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Live cattle futures slipped 20 to 80 cents lower across the nearby contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade has been quiet this week, after settling in last week at $240-244 in the north and $242-245 in the south. Feeder cattle futures were $1 to $2.67 lower on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 83 cents to $373.83 on February 6.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $4.65. Choice boxes were down 21 cents to $367.55, while Select was $2.45 lower at $362.90. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is even with last week and 4,183 head above the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.100, down $0.200,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.425, down $0.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.800, down $0.525,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.775, down $2.675,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.275, down $1.925,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.775, down $1.000,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

