Why Intel Stock Is Up 26%: Wall Street Just Realized the Tech Giant Won’t Crash

Intel's (INTC) first-quarter 2026 earnings report hit the market like a bombshell, sending shares of INTC stock on a historic rally with a massive surge of almost 24% on April 24. Currently, shares are up more than 26% for the past five days. Yet, this impressive spike likely conceals much more than a simple reaction to a solid quarter or general semiconductor hype. Investors are also witnessing a fundamental shift in how Wall Street perceives Intel's core business — the complete destruction of the risk premium and the ultimate validation of one of the most ambitious industrial transformations of the decade.

In Q1 2026, Intel reported revenue of $13.6 billion, comfortably beating expectations. However, the true catalyst for the rally was the bottom line. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.29, dramatically overshadowing the consensus forecast of just $0.01 and representing Intel’s sixth consecutive earnings beat. As detailed in the official earnings release, this performance serves as proof that the core business can maintain profitability even while sustaining the massive financial burden of the company's global expansion.

In order to truly understand why this specific report marks a key turning point, investors should look back to analyze the exact nature of the losses that crushed Intel's market capitalization for so long.

The Burden of Mega-Projects: Why Intel Was Cheap

For investors accustomed to stability, Intel's recent past looked rather frightening. Back in 2020 and 2021, the company generated a solid $20 billion in net profit annually, serving as a paragon of financial reliability. Then, Intel plunged into a prolonged period of bleeding cash.

Why did this happen?

The problem was not that the company forgot how to make chips or suddenly lost all its end markets. The primary reason for the plunging financial metrics was the unprecedented capital expenditure program under the firm's IDM 2.0 strategy.

Intel started building fabs. A lot of fabs.

A market thinking strictly in quarterly horizons saw only one thing: the giant was aggressively burning cash. Investors quite fairly priced a colossal risk premium into INTC stock. As a result, reasonable questions emerged. Will these investments actually pay off? Can the company handle such a massive financial burden amidst fierce competition, or will these mega-projects lead to a catastrophic cash gap and debts that will bury the business entirely?

These exact fears kept shares pinned to the bottom, making Intel a fundamentally cheap company.

The Industrial Explosion: A Frightening Scale

What Intel built and continues to build is probably not just a simple modernization of assembly lines. This is a reindustrialization of national scale, largely dictated by geopolitics and heavily backed by the U.S. government's CHIPS and Science Act. We are talking about the erection of entire manufacturing ecosystems.

The company is rolling out the massive Silicon Heartland project in Ohio, destined to become the largest semiconductor manufacturing hub in the world. Intel is also pursuing aggressive expansion of capacities in Arizona with tens of billions of dollars in investments to serve both internal needs and external clients.

When a company spends astronomical sums while simultaneously bleeding cash, its shares essentially turn into a venture capital asset. Investors looked at Intel like an airplane strapped with the heaviest engine in the world.

The main question was starkly simple: will it take off, or will it crash?

The Death of the Cash Gap

Here lies the true significance of the Q1 2026 earnings release. The sheer fact that the company posted a profit fundamentally rewrites the entire math of the process.

The actual size of this profit is secondary right now. The bottom line is that Intel finally broke into the black. This means the airplane has finally lifted its landing gear off the runway. The operational business has proven its ability to generate enough cash flow to stop drowning under the massive weight of its own investments.

For the market, this is a clear signal of the death of fears. The risks of a catastrophic cash gap have evaporated. It has become obvious that the company is not going bankrupt, will not halt construction halfway through, and possesses enough liquidity to push its mega-projects to their logical conclusion.

From Survival to Reclaiming Leadership

When the risk of bankruptcy is taken off the table, the market immediately starts pricing in future earnings. Breaking into profitability means Intel will actually bring its new fabs online.

As soon as these gigantic capacities — equipped with cutting-edge technologies like the 18A node and High-NA EUV lithography — start running at full throttle, they will transition from a massive expense item into aggressive profit generators. Intel will not only restore the profit margins of its core business by slashing its reliance on Asian outsourcing, but it will also aggressively win back market share in the contract manufacturing space.

The Bottom Line

I believe the meteoric rise in Intel's quotes is not some short-term speculative pump. Investors are likely watching the birth of a long-term growth trend.

This is a key reversal not just for INTC stock, but for the underlying business itself. The heavy investment phase that actively crushed the company is finally starting to bear fruit. The fears are completely dispelled, the foundation is solidly laid, and now the tech giant is ready to return to its historical profitability metrics — but this time, on an entirely new manufacturing level.