With Aluminum Prices Soaring, This Stock Is Up 230% in the Past Year

Constellium SE (CSTM) exhibits strong technical momentum and is trading near new all-time highs.

CSTM has delivered a 234.19% gain over the past 52 weeks, supported by robust analyst sentiment and multiple “Strong Buy” ratings.

Expected revenue and earnings growth add to positive forward fundamentals.

Constellium’s integrated customer relationships and recycling operations create high switching costs and cost advantages, reinforcing its competitive positioning.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $4.27 billion, Constellium SE (CSTM) develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. CSTM checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 2. Since then, the stock has gained 13.61%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Constellium SE

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Constellium scored an all-time high of $31.50 on April 23.

Constellium has a Weighted Alpha of +239.70.

CTSM has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 234.19% over the past 52 weeks.

Constellium has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $31.38 with a 50-day moving average of $26.41.

CTSM has made 12 new highs and gained 27.3% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.59.

There’s a technical support level around $30.40.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$4.27 billion market capitalization.

15.69x price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 17.02% this year and another 0.89% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 19.33% this year and an additional 12.46% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Constellium SE

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 4 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Hold” opinion with price targets between $29 and $35.

Value Line does not rate foreign stocks.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

12,950 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 5.39% of the float with 3.42 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Constellium

The company’s ability to integrate closely with customers, such as in the automotive sector where it co-engineers products, creates significant switching costs and strengthens its market position. Constellium’s extensive recycling operations reduce raw material costs and enhance sustainability, providing a competitive advantage in cost management and environmental responsibility.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.