The Next Trade You Should Make Comes from the Land Down Under

Australian dollar (A6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on fresh price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June Australian dollar futures that prices have recently paused but are still in an uptrend after hitting a contract high last week. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the Australian economy is robust, including its strong commodity export sector. Australia also has a very stable government and political posture.

A move in the June Aussie dollar above chart resistance at the contract high of .7215 would give the bulls fresh strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7600, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7040.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):