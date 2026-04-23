Lululemon Is Sinking on New CEO Pick. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold LULU Stock?

Lululemon (LULU) shares closed meaningfully down on April 23 after the athletic apparel retailer announced that an industry veteran, Heidi O’Neill, will take over as chief executive on Sept. 8.

O’Neill has spent roughly 25 years at Nike (NKE), most recently overseeing its consumer, product, and brand division.

The selloff reflects deep skepticism about whether she’s the right leader to execute a turnaround at a company whose market cap has shrunk from about $67 billion in 2023 to under $17 billion today.

Versus its year-to-date high, Lululemon stock is now down about 23% .

Why Lululemon Stock Tanked on O’Neill’s Appointment

LULU shares are under pressure primarily because O’Neill’s 25-year tenure at Nike overlaps with that company's own period of strategic missteps.

She was instrumental in NKE’s pivot away from wholesale toward direct-to-consumer — a strategy its current CEO Elliot Hill is now unwinding.

Heidi also oversaw product and innovation at a time when Nike faced widespread criticism for over-relying on legacy sneaker franchises and losing its edge.

BTIG analysts explicitly warned that the challenges O'Neill faced at Nike parallel the very issues plaguing Lululemon, raising questions about whether she can bring the fresh perspective the brand desperately needs.

Elliott Was in Favor of a Different Candidate

Investors are bailing on Lululemon shares also because hiring O’Neill represents a direct rebuff to Elliott Investment Management, which holds a $1 billion activist stake in the company.

Elliott had been publicly advocating for former Ralph Lauren chief of finance Jane Nielsen as the preferred candidate.

And Nielsen very well could have been the right pick, given that LULU needs a turnaround CEO rather than a growth CEO, as analysts at BNP Paribas put it bluntly in a research note today.

This internal discord may remain an overhang on Lululemon as it signals a potential escalation of the proxy battle, with key stakeholders feeling the board has ignored the urgent need for a strategic overhaul in favor of corporate continuity.

How to Play LULU Shares at Current Levels?

Wall Street analysts recommend caution in playing Lululemon also because of the ongoing public rift with Chip Wilson, its founder, who remains one of its largest individual shareholders with about a 4.3% stake.

Wilson has been waging a proxy fight to install three of his own director candidates and has vocally argued that a board overhaul should have preceded the CEO selection.

His lack of support for any leader chosen by the current governance team creates an additional cloud of uncertainty that historically causes investors to discount LULU stock further.

Heading into Thursday, the consensus rating on Lululemon sat at a “Hold," especially since the company recently issued muted 2026 guidance for $12.30 a share of earnings, missing expectations by about $0.37.

The price targets go as low as $134 currently, indicating potential downside of another 6% from here.

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