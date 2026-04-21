Cathie Wood Is Buying Up Alamar Biosciences Stock After Its IPO. Should You Snag Proteomics-Focused ALMR Too?

Some IPOs fade into the background after their first week of trading. Alamar Biosciences (ALMR) is not one of them, though.

The proteomics company just went public on April 17, and it is already getting a big vote of confidence from Cathie Wood. ARK Invest's Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) added more than 500,000 shares right around the debut, which is the kind of move that naturally gets growth investors leaning in.

That does not make ALMR a sure winner. It does, however, make the stock worth a closer look. Alamar has real technology, fast revenue growth, and exposure to a promising niche in life sciences. It also comes with a valuation that leaves very little room for mistakes.

A Fresh IPO With a Lot of Buzz

Alamar’s market debut was strong. Alamar jumped about 33.5% on debut, rising from $17 to $22.60. That move gave it an early valuation of $1.5 billion. That is an enormous number for a company still in the early stages of commercialization.

The pop tells you two things. First, investors are interested in precision medicine and proteomics. Second, newly public growth names can get bid up fast when they hit the market with a hot story.

That is where Cathie Wood comes in. ARK’s purchase gave the stock even more visibility, and it fits her usual playbook. Buy a company that sits at the intersection of disruptive tech and long-term market opportunity.

Still, a hot debut is not the same thing as a durable business.

What Alamar Is Building

Alamar is focused on precision proteomics, which is basically the science of detecting proteins and biomarkers that are present in minimal amounts.

That matters because better biomarker detection could help researchers and drug developers spot disease earlier, track treatment response more accurately, and build better diagnostics over time. In plain English, Alamar wants to make it easier to see what is going on in the body before traditional tools can catch it.

The company’s ARGO HT system is already gaining traction. Alamar says it has more than 300 customers in 25 countries and an installed base of over 100 instruments. It also says each system generates more than $400,000 in annual pull-through on average.

Alamar’s initial focus is on neurology and immunology, including disease panels tied to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions. That gives the company a clear research use case and a large addressable market if its platform keeps improving.

The Financial Picture Looks Early, but Promising

Alamar’s revenue growth is the strongest part of the story. The company reported revenue of $74.2 million in 2025, up from $25.1 million in 2024. That is very fast growth for a newly listed company.

Gross margin also improved sharply, rising to 56% from 34% the year before. That suggests the company is scaling in a healthier way and getting better economics as sales increase.

But Alamar is still losing money. It posted a net loss of $29.8 million in 2025, even though that was an improvement from a $47.1 million loss in 2024. In other words, the company is growing well, but it has not turned the corner to profitability yet.

Cash is another point investors need to watch. Alamar ended 2025 with $30 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents before the IPO proceeds. The offering gave it a much stronger balance sheet, which should help fund growth, but this is still a business that will need to keep executing.

Should You Buy ALMR Stock?

Alamar Biosciences has a compelling history. It is in an innovative sector of health care, it is expanding revenue rapidly, and the early commercializing platform is beginning to gain momentum. What Cathie Wood purchases only adds intrigue.

Nevertheless, this is yet another conjectural stock.

Interesting for aggressive investors who prefer early-stage stories of growth is ALMR. The prospects in proteomics and diagnostics associated with the long-term opportunity are real, and Alamar appears to be among the more promising market participants.

Patience might be the more appropriate step to take with everyone. The IPO has already provided the stock with a great opening, and the valuation has already developed a lot of optimism. More quarters of revenue growth, lowering losses, and customer adoption will make investors call it a bargain.