Will Q1 Earnings Power GE Vernova Stock to $1,225?

Shares of GE Vernova (GEV) have delivered exceptional performance, rising more than 51% year-to-date (YTD) and over 217% in the past 12 months. This rally reflects sustained demand for electrification, grid modernization, and cleaner energy solutions.

The company provides power generation equipment, grid technologies, and energy storage systems and is witnessing significant demand for its offerings, driven by ongoing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, primarily in data centers. At the same time, the shift toward electric transportation and the electrification of commercial buildings is pushing overall electricity consumption higher, supporting its growth.

Now, as GE Vernova is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings on April 22, expectations remain high. Robust end-market demand, a steadily expanding order backlog, and earnings improvement are likely to support its growth.

Analysts broadly maintain a bullish outlook on GEV stock heading into the earnings announcement, with at least one projecting a 12-month price target of $1,225, implying about 24% upside from its recent closing price of $990.18.

There is also optimism based on the stock’s past behavior. Historically, GE Vernova shares have risen after earnings reports, posting an average gain of around 7% over the past four quarters. While past trends don’t guarantee future results, this pattern adds to expectations of a favorable market reaction if the company delivers strong results.

Equipment Demand and Services Growth to Drive GEV’s Q1

GE Vernova is expected to post a strong first quarter, supported by steady demand for both equipment and services and favorable pricing. Broader structural trends, such as rising global electricity consumption driven by industrial growth, electrification, and expanding data centers, continue to strengthen demand across its end markets.

A major signal of this momentum is the company’s backlog, which reached $150 billion in 2025. This growth highlights consistent order inflows, particularly in the Power and Electrification segments. Customers ranging from utilities to industrial firms and large technology companies are increasing investments to meet escalating energy needs, strengthening GEV’s growth trajectory.

In the Power segment, performance remains driven by equipment sales and services. Utilities are investing in new capacity and upgrading existing infrastructure to boost efficiency and reliability. Strong demand for gas power equipment in the U.S. has further lifted backlog levels and increased production slot reservations, suggesting continued order strength in the near term.

At the same time, the services business within the Power segment remains strong. By the end of the fourth quarter, its backlog stood at $70 billion, supported by gas-related service agreements with favorable pricing. The shift toward long-term service contracts is improving earnings quality by generating recurring, higher-margin revenue and providing better visibility into future performance.

Looking ahead to Q1 2026, management remains optimistic about the Power segment. Gas equipment orders are expected to rise, while overall segment revenue is projected to grow in the high single digits, supported by equipment deliveries and services.

The Electrification segment is also benefiting from solid demand for grid and data center equipment. Its backlog has climbed to $35 billion, up $11 billion from the previous year. For Q1, continued strength in orders and solid margins are anticipated.

In contrast, the Wind segment is still recovering. Although orders improved in the fourth quarter, near-term revenue is expected to decline.

Overall, GE Vernova is projected to deliver strong financial results. Its earnings are projected to increase by 96.7% to $1.79 per share in Q1, driven by higher volumes, better pricing, and a growing contribution from services.

Will GEV Stock Hit $1,225?

GE Vernova is expected to deliver solid growth in Q1, driven by electrification and energy transition trends. Its solid backlog, rising high-margin service revenues, and long-term agreements augur well for growth.

GEV stock has the potential to jump about 24% and reach $1,225 over the next year. Strong order inflows, margin expansion, and positive forward guidance will likely support the ongoing rally. However, note that the market has already priced in a significant portion of the growth story after the stock’s sharp run over the past year.

GEV stock has a “Strong Buy” consensus rating ahead of the Q1 earnings release.