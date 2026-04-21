Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock, a Barchart Favorite, Trends Higher as Trump Renews Cannabis Hopes. Should You Buy JAZZ Here?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) remains in focus on Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump demanded that the DOJ proceed quickly to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug.

The company spent $7.2 billion to acquire GW Pharmaceuticals in 2021 that added Epidiolex to its portfolio, an FDA-approved cannabidiol-based prescription medicine used to treat severe forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock is currently up more than 30% from its year-to-date low.

Why Does It Matter for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Trump’s commitment to have cannabis reclassified as a Schedule III drug is bullish for JAZZ stock, as the company already has an FDA-approved product in its portfolio.

This regulatory tailwind could extend the commercial life and expand the total addressable market for Epidiolex, which Raymond James analysts cite as having improved visibility on its tail value.

Together with highly competitive data from zanidatamab in gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, the franchise’s long-term potential could drive Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $227 a share by the end of this year, they added.

At a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of less than 3x, Raymond James sees the company’s risk-reward skewed firmly to the upside in 2026.

What Makes JAZZ Shares a Barchart Favorite?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares remain a favorite for Barchart’s top technical strategist, John Rowland.

The stock currently sits decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), signaling a sustainable uptrend, with a relative strength index (RSI) at 66 indicating it’s not in overbought territory yet.

In fact, Barchart's “ 100% Buy ” opinion on the Nasdaq-listed company is derived from a rigorous analysis of 13 distinct technical indicators, including trend strength and moving crossovers.

For investors, all of these signals flashing green serve as a quantitative confirmation that JAZZ is firing on all cylinders, maintaining a rare level of technical harmony in 2026.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Jazz Pharmaceuticals?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street continues to see significant further upside in Jazz Pharmaceuticals over the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on JAZZ shares remains at a “ Strong Buy ,” with price targets as high as $275 indicating potential for another 35% upside from current levels.

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