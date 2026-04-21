Dear Meta Platforms Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 20

Meta Platforms (META) is the global leader in social technology and digital connectivity with a massive ecosystem serving nearly 4 billion monthly active users. Meta’s “Family of Apps”—including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads—remains the world's most powerful digital advertising engine. The company has pivoted toward a "Superintelligence" roadmap, integrating generative AI across its platforms while pioneering spatial computing through Reality Labs.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta is transforming from a social media giant into the foundational infrastructure for the next era of human interaction.

Meta Stock

Meta Platform's stock has demonstrated significant resilience, recovering from early 2026 lows to trade near the upper end of its 52-week range. While the stock closed 2025 with a 12.7% gain, it has faced technical consolidation as investors weigh the company's aggressive $115-$135 billion capital expenditure guidance for 2026.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Communication Services Index ($SRTS), Meta has delivered a competitive performance, though it has slightly lagged the broader sector's 33% gain in 2025. While the sector was propelled by a wider rotation into digital media and traditional telecom, Meta’s price action was more closely tied to its internal transition toward AI monetization.

Meta Reported Strong Results

Meta reported powerful results for its fourth quarter, with revenue surging 24% year-over-year (YoY) to $59.9 billion. This performance was driven by a robust holiday advertising season and a 10% increase in the average price per ad, fueled by AI-powered targeting enhancements.

The company’s Family Daily Active People (DAP) averaged 3.54 billion, showing sustained engagement despite the platform's massive scale. While Reality Labs reported ongoing operating losses, the segment's revenue grew 74% to $470 million, driven by strong demand for the latest Quest headsets and the commercial success of AI-enhanced smart glasses.

For the first quarter of 2026, Meta provided revenue guidance of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion, anticipating a 4% foreign currency tailwind. Management’s 2026 outlook is defined by a "notably larger" spending ramp, with total expenses projected between $162 billion and $169 billion.

The core of this investment is directed at Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the company builds out the massive compute infrastructure required for its next-generation multimodal models. Despite heavy spending, Meta expects 2026 operating income to exceed 2025 levels, underscoring the underlying efficiency of its core advertising business even as it funds the expensive frontiers of artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Layoffs Incoming?

According to recent reports from Reuters, Meta Platforms is planning a significant workforce reduction on May 20, 2026. This initial wave is expected to impact approximately 8,000 employees, representing roughly 10% of its global staff. This restructuring marks the company’s most substantial headcount reduction since the "Year of Efficiency" in 2022 and 2023, during which Meta eliminated over 21,000 roles.

While a representative for Meta has declined to comment officially, sources suggest that further job cuts may occur in the second half of the year, potentially bringing the total for 2026 to nearly 16,000.

This "restructuring by choice" reflects a broader tech industry trend where companies are streamlining management layers and leveraging AI-driven automation to operate with leaner, more efficient teams. Following the news, Meta's stock saw a modest uptick, as investors reacted positively to the company's commitment to maintaining operating margins while funding its ambitious AI roadmap.

Should You Get META Stock?

While the planned May 20 layoffs of 8,000 employees (10% of staff) signal a painful internal shift, Wall Street views the move as a strategic pivot to fund Meta’s massive $135 billion AI roadmap.

META stock currently holds a consensus "Strong Buy" rating with a mean price target of $856.54, representing a 28% upside. With 45 "Strong Buy" and three "Moderate Buy" ratings against only eight "Holds," the professional community believes Meta's lean organizational structure and AI-driven ad growth make it a premier long-term investment despite the headlines.