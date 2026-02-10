Above-Normal US Temps Undercut Nat-Gas Prices

March Nymex natural gas (NGH26) on Tuesday closed down by -0.023 (-0.73%).

March nat-gas prices moved lower for a third session on Tuesday and posted a 4-week nearest-futures low. Forecasts of above-average US temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas heating demand, are weighing on prices. The Commodity Weather Group said Tuesday that warmer-than-normal weather is expected over most of the US, excluding the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, through February 19.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are also bearish for prices. The EIA on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 108.82 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs last Friday posting a 2.5-year high.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather. The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating. About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 112.8 bcf/day (+6.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 94.9 bcf/day (-11.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 19.5 bcf/day (+2.6% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a bullish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended January 31 rose +21.4% y/y to 99,925 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 31 rose +2.39% y/y to 4,303,577 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was supportive for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 30 fell by a record -360 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -378 bcf but well above the 5-year weekly average draw of -190 bcf. As of January 30, nat-gas inventories were up +2.8% y/y and were -1.1% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tighter nat-gas supplies. As of February 7, gas storage in Europe was 37% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 54% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 6 rose by +5 to 130 rigs, matching the 2.5-year high first set on November 28. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

