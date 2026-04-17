As Critical Metals Ups Its Stake in Greenland Rare Earths, Should You Buy CRML Stock Today?

CPU surrounded by rare earth minerals by Pingingz via Shutterstock

Critical Metals (CRML) stock pushed significantly higher on Friday as Greenland formally cleared the transfer of an additional 50.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare-earth project to the New York-based firm.

As CRML confirmed that it now has a commanding 92.5% interest in the Tanbreez asset, its price ripped through key moving averages (MAs), signaling that bulls are taking back control across multiple timeframes.

Despite this rally, however, Critical Metals shares remain down about 35% versus their YTD high.

Significance of Tanbreez News for Critical Metals Stock

Greenland’s approval is nothing short of a transformative de-risking event for CRML shares. Why? Because the company now controls the world’s largest rare earth deposit.

Tanbreez is particularly rich in terbium and dysprosium, minerals essential for the high-strength permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors and advanced defense technologies.

For investors, a complete operational autonomy over Tanbreez means the removal of a major structural overhang. It positions Critical Metals as a primary alternative to Chinese supply chains, aligning perfectly with Western “friend-shoring” initiatives and securing the project’s path toward production.

How High Could CRML Shares Fly in 2062?

The Tanbreez announcement made Texas Capital initiate coverage on Critical Metals stock with a “Buy” rating on April 17. Its $20 price target signals potential upside of another 53% from here.

A $120 million letter of intent from the Export-Import Bank of the United States underscores the project’s national importance, the firm’s analysts told clients in their research note.

According to Texas Capital, CRML’s recent $1.5 billion joint venture with Saudi conglomerate TQB makes the rare earth stock even more attractive to own in 2026.

All in all, with a pilot plant set to commission in May 2026, Texas Capital believes Critical Metals is uniquely positioned to fill the growing global gap in critical mineral supply.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Critical Metals?

Other Wall Street analysts also remain positive on CRML stock even though its 14-day RSI sits in the early 70s currently, indicating overbought conditions.

The consensus rating on Critical Metals remains at “Strong Buy," with the mean price objective of $17.5 indicating potential for a 35% rally from here.