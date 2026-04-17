Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

New ETF Alert: This Rare Earth Fund Stands Out in the Crowd

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock

The number of U.S.-traded exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has grown so rapidly that it is inevitable that many new funds will be very similar to existing ones. In the case of the Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF (REXC), there’s a clear distinction for just about anything that came before it.

REXC debuted on Tuesday, so it currently has a mere $2 million in assets. But given that the Vaneck Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is about the only peer in existence, REXC has at least attempted to do something unique. 

The fund focuses specifically on companies whose main business (majority of revenues) is derived from mining, production, or refining of rare earth minerals. By excluding Chinese firms, the brand new ETF aims to identify and own companies that are devoted to what has become an urgent national priority, in the U.S. and elsewhere outside of China.

www.barchart.com

In the strategic minerals market, the landscape is being redrawn by a single fundamental question: Can the West actually function without the East? 

For years, the rare earth industry was synonymous with a single dominant player, making any investment in space a de facto bet on one nation's export policy. However, the arrival marks a definitive shift toward a bifurcated supply chain. It is the first vehicle designed to capture the growth of the industry while explicitly excluding the current global leader.

The Case for REXC

The case for this “ex-China” approach is built on the accelerating trend of national security-driven infrastructure. Governments across North America and Europe are pouring billions into fast-tracking domestic mining and refining capabilities to ensure that the materials for everything from high-end semiconductors to aerospace guidance systems are sourced from friendly jurisdictions. 

REXC represents a high-conviction bet on these emerging non-China champions. In place of Chinese firms, the focus here is on miners in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. that are poised to benefit most from this massive capital reallocation.

However, there are significant risks that make this industry more like a public version of a venture capital strategy. While the world is racing to build new mines, the specialized knowledge and infrastructure required to refine these minerals into a usable form remain heavily concentrated in the very region REXC seeks to avoid, China. 

This creates a lag between the mining of the ore and the generation of actual revenue. Furthermore, by excluding the largest and most established players, the fund is inherently more volatile, tethered to smaller companies that face steep climbs in a high-interest-rate environment.

With REXC, the bet is essentially on a future where the supply chain is completely re-engineered. This is not dissimilar to what is being contemplated concerning AI firms versus legacy software businesses. 

Will the new wave of upstart companies really knock the incumbents to the curb? Or is the hype way ahead of the realistic long-term deliverables? REXC is here to help answer that question, over time, in the form of an ETF.

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob's written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REXC 21.70 +0.17 +0.79%
Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF
REMX 102.93 -0.12 -0.12%
Vaneck Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 4
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 5
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.