Cattle Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Live cattle are posting 17 to 95 cent losses in the front months on Tuesday. There were no deliveries issued against February live cattle on first notice day on Monday. Cash trade was quiet on Monday, after settling in last week at $240-244 in the north and $242-245 in the south. Action on Monday was limited. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 90 cent to $2.57 losses on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 19 cents to $374.47 on February 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction saw sales on 9,253 head, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher and heifers up $5-15. Lighter weight calves were up $15-25.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $5.47. Choice boxes were up $2.24 to $370, while Select was 82 cents lower at $364.53. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 107,000 head. That is 1,000 head below last Monday but 10,255 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $239.125, down $0.175,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $237.250, down $0.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $233.750, down $0.575,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $364.875, down $2.575

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $361.400, down $1.800