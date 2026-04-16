Gasoline Price Predictions: Why Trump Is Calling for High Costs at the Pump to Last Through November (At Least)

In April 2026, U.S. drivers are seeing gas prices close to levels last seen in the summer of 2022. The national average for regular gasoline is about $4.02 per gallon according to AAA, and in many places gas prices have moved above the $4 mark.

The jump is linked to growing tension in the Strait of Hormuz , a key route for about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. With no quick end in sight to the Iran war-related disruption, oil prices have risen — and gasoline costs have followed.

President Donald Trump recently told Fox News that gas prices could stay “around the same” or even go “a little bit higher” through the November midterm elections, pointing to continued strain in the Strait of Hormuz. That raises a simple question: Why is Trump warning the country that relief may take so long? Let’s take a closer look.

Trump Sees Prolonged Disruptions as the New Reality

President Trump is facing a serious energy problem that may not ease soon. In his recent remarks, Trump said the conflict with Iran and the problems in the Strait of Hormuz could keep gas prices high through the November midterm elections , and possibly beyond. Rather than promising quick relief, he is warning Americans that this may be the reality for now.

The main concern is the Strait of Hormuz. Since tensions rose in February , tanker movement has been badly disrupted, and Persian Gulf producers have had to cut output by about 6% because storage is limited and rerouting has been difficult.

This supply squeeze has kept crude prices unstable . Brent crude (QAM26) has recently traded near or above $100 pere barrel, after reaching crisis highs of more than $112 earlier this year.

Even when prices ease a little on hopes of talks, analysts warn that a longer blockage could drive them much higher — up to $200 per barrel — and push up refining and pump costs.

After talks with Iran broke down, the Trump administration moved to tighten pressure on Iran and block some vessels, which has made crude flow through the area even harder. Tanker delays, higher insurance costs, and shifting routes are already affecting gasoline and diesel prices.

Trump says this is part of a broader effort to weaken Iran over time and protect regional security. By saying prices could stay about the same or climb somewhat higher, Trump is setting expectations early instead of promising relief that the market may not deliver. Even if talks improve later, it will also take time for supplies to return to normal.

The Implications of Trump's Statement

Trump’s recent warning on gas prices could have wide effects on the economy, politics, and daily life in the United States. With regular gasoline now above $4 per gallon, many families are already feeling the strain .

Higher fuel prices do not stop at the pump. They raise costs for trucking, shipping, farming, and manufacturing, which means goods like food and household items can become more expensive. As gas and diesel prices rise, people often cut back on travel and non-essential spending to make ends meet.

The timing also matters politically. Gas prices have always been a major voter issue, and with the November elections approaching, high fuel costs could become a bigger problem for the Trump administration. The president's blunt comments may help set expectations, but they also give critics a clear opening to attack his handling of affordability.

For markets, the message is that the U.S. is prepared for a longer period of tension around the Strait of Hormuz. That keeps oil traders on edge and leaves energy prices vulnerable to more swings. For drivers, it means the pressure may not ease soon, and many are already changing habits to save fuel and stretch their budgets.

Conclusion

Trump is not saying he wants gas prices to stay high, but that the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz may keep prices up through November and maybe even longer. That means drivers could keep paying more at the pump while the administration focuses on what it sees as a bigger goal in regional security. It is a simple trade-off that brings more pain now in the hope of longer-term gains later. Whether that choice helps drivers and voters will only become clear with time.