Up Nearly 60% in 5 Days, Should You Chase the Rally in D-Wave Quantum Stock?

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D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) stock soared on April 15 after Nvidia’s (NVDA) announcement of its open-source Ising artificial intelligence models built specifically for quantum computing.

Following the rally, QBTS looks headed to challenge its 100-day moving average (MA). A decisive break above $21.77 is expected to accelerate upward momentum in the near term.

Including recent gains, D-Wave stock is up a whopping 60% versus its recent low of roughly $13.

What Makes Ising Models Bullish for D-Wave Stock?

Ising models announcement is bullish for QBTS shares as they address two fundamental quantum computing challenges:

Automated calibration of quantum processing units (QPUs). Error correction through 3D CNN-based decoding.

According to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, Ising can fix quantum computer output errors up to three times faster than traditional approaches, potentially accelerating the path to commercially viable quantum computing.

NVDA’s launch of this open-source AI model is especially relevant for D-Wave because the titan’s work in quantum optimization overlaps directly with its quantum annealing systems.

Huang expects the quantum computing market to surpass a $11 billion valuation by the end of this decade — a figure large enough to accommodate multiple players.

Why Else Are QBTS Shares Worth Owning in 2026

Fundamentally, D-Wave shares are worth owning for continued strength in the company’s booking trajectory. In Q4, they were up a remarkable 471% and have exceeded $33 million year-to-date.

A $20 million Advantage2 system purchase by Florida Atlantic University and another €10 million contract in Italy have reinforced QBTS’ commercial pipeline story.

Plus, the Palo Alto-headquartered quantum computing firm holds about $635 million in cash, which provides a meaningful operational runway as well.

D-Wave broadened its competitive positioning recently with the acquisition of Quantum Circuits, integrating a gate-model capability alongside its annealing platform.

Note that QBTS’ relative strength index (RSI) hasn’t climbed into overbought territory yet.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing D-Wave Quantum

Wall Street analysts also remain uber bullish on D-Wave Quantum for the remainder of 2026.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on QBTS stock is currently a “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $38 indicating potential upside of nearly 90% from here. The

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