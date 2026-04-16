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Cattle Look to Thursday After Wednesday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle futures were down 35 cents to $1.40 on Wednesday, with April up a nickel. Open interest was down 4,944 contracts on Wednesday, suggesting new selling interest. There were 3 deliveries for April live cattle in Dodge City.  Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few $248 sales in the South, as last week was $246-249 in the South and $249-250 in the north. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,222 head, with bids of $246-248. Feeder cattle futures were $2.37 to $4.30 higher on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 44 cents to $375.46 on April 14. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel holding at $3.40. Choice boxes were down $1.22 to $381.98, while Select was also $1.22 lower at $378.58. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 325,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week but 20,299 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $252.600, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.075, down $0.350,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.125, down $0.400,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $373.500, down $2.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.950, down $3.900,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.200, down $3.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 246.125s -0.400 -0.16%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.075s -0.350 -0.14%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 252.600s +0.050 +0.02%
Live Cattle
GFK26 370.950s -3.900 -1.04%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 373.500s -2.375 -0.63%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 372.200s -3.625 -0.96%
Feeder Cattle

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