Cattle Falling Back on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are down 45 to 90 cents at midday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, as last week was $246-249 in the South and $249-250 in the north. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,222 head, with bids of $246-248. Feeder cattle futures are $2.50 to $4.15 higher on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.08 to $375.02 on April 13.
The Tuesday update from APHIS on the new world screwworm in Mexico showed 54 total active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas as of April 12, with 3 active cases in Nuevo Leon.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel back at $2.79. Choice boxes were down $1.18 to $382.02, while Select was 57 cents lower at $379.23. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 112,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 216,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is up 5,000 head from last week but 17,545 head below the same week last year.
Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $252.100, down $0.450,
Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $250.550, down $0.875,
Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $245.725, down $0.800,
Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $373.200, down $2.675
May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $370.700, down $4.150
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $371.925, down $3.900
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.