Cattle Falling Back on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are down 45 to 90 cents at midday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, as last week was $246-249 in the South and $249-250 in the north. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,222 head, with bids of $246-248. Feeder cattle futures are $2.50 to $4.15 higher on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.08 to $375.02 on April 13.

The Tuesday update from APHIS on the new world screwworm in Mexico showed 54 total active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas as of April 12, with 3 active cases in Nuevo Leon.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel back at $2.79. Choice boxes were down $1.18 to $382.02, while Select was 57 cents lower at $379.23. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 112,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 216,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is up 5,000 head from last week but 17,545 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $252.100, down $0.450,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $250.550, down $0.875,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $245.725, down $0.800,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $373.200, down $2.675

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $370.700, down $4.150