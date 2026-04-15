Down 7% from Its All-Time Highs, Should You Buy the Dip in JPMorgan Stock?

JPMorgan (JPM) shares inched down on April 14 even though the largest U.S. bank reported better-than-expected financials for its Q1, featuring record markets revenue of about $11.6 billion.

Following the post-earnings dip, JPM looks headed to challenge its 100-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break below the $306 level expected to accelerate bearish momentum in the days ahead.

JPMorgan stock is now down about 7% versus its all-time high of nearly $335 set in early January.

Why Did JPMorgan Stock Slip After Q1 Earnings?

Investors trimmed exposure to JPM shares following the bank’s Q1 release mostly because of CEO Jamie Dimon’s characteristically cautious commentary.

On the earnings call, he flagged a complex set of risks, including geopolitical tension, energy price volatility, trade uncertainty, large fiscal deficits, and stretched valuations.

JPMorgan also slashed its full-year net interest income guidance to about $104.5 billion at the top end of the range, which came in slightly below Street expectations.

In Q1, the firm’s noninterest expenses were up 14%, outpacing revenue growth in certain segments and raising questions about operating leverage if the macro environment deteriorates.

Is It Worth Buying JPM Shares Today?

On the flip side, JPMorgan shares are trading at a forward multiple of about 14x earnings, which isn’t stretched given the bank is delivering double-digit earnings growth and record segment sales.

Capital allocation supports the investment thesis as well. The NYSE-listed giant raised its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, extending a 14-year streak of consecutive annual increases.

Moreover, JPM repurchased $8.1 billion worth of its shares during Q1 under a broader $50 billion authorization.

This reduced the share count by 4% on a year-over-year basis, which makes this financial services stock much more attractive as a long-term holding.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing JPMorgan

Wall Street analysts are also constructive on JPMorgan, especially since its balance sheet remains a fortress, with a standardized CET1 ratio of 14.3%, providing ample buffer even if credit conditions worsen.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on JPM stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently with price targets going as high as $391, signaling potential upside of about 25% by year-end.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.