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Cattle Rally on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock

Live cattle futures closed the Tuesday session with gains of $1.05 to $2.90 across the board. Last week’s cash trade was at $246-249 in the South, with some northern action near $249-250. Monday had some cleanup trade at $248 in KS. Feeder cattle futures were $1.40 to $2.50 higher at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.08 to $375.02 on April 13. The OKC feeder cattle auction from Monday had sales on 4,859 head, with feeders steady to $5 higher for steers and heifers up $10-15. Calves were steady to $25 higher.

The Tuesday update from APHIS on the new world screwworm in Mexico showed 54 total active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas as of April 12, with 3 active cases in Nuevo Leon.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel back to a Choice premium of $3.40. Choice boxes were up $1.28 to $383.20, while Select was $3.84 lower at $379.80. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 112,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 216,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is up 5,000 head from last week but 17,545 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $252.550, up $1.900,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.425, up $2.900,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.525, up $2.075,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $375.875, up $1.400,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $374.850, up $2.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $375.825, up $2.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 246.525s +2.075 +0.85%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.425s +2.900 +1.17%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 252.550s +1.900 +0.76%
Live Cattle
GFK26 374.850s +2.025 +0.54%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 375.875s +1.400 +0.37%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 375.825s +2.500 +0.67%
Feeder Cattle

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