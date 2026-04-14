Cattle Rallying on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are up $1.95 to $2.80 in most contracts on Tuesday. Last week’s cash trade was at $246-249 in the South, with some northern action near $249-250. Monday had some cleanup trade at $248 in KS. Feeder cattle futures are $1.45 to $2.40 higher in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $7.27 to $373.94 on April 10. The OKC feeder cattle auction from Monday had sales on 4,859 head, with feeders steady to $5 higher for steers and heifers up $10-15. Calves were steady to $25 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel back to a Choice premium of $1.70. Choice boxes were up $2.86 to $384.78, while Select was 56 cents lower at $383.08. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 107,000 head for Monday. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 5,513 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $252.625, up $1.975,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $251.325, up $2.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $246.625, up $2.175,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $375.950, up $1.475

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $374.750, up $1.925