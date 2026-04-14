Up 1,539% Over the Past Year, What Is Next for Red-Hot Lumentum Stock?

Call it a moonshot with its foot still on the gas. Lumentum Holdings (LITE), the photonics and laser component manufacturer sitting right at the heart of hyperscale data center interconnects, has rocketed 1,539% in the last 52 weeks. Blowout earnings growth and the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush have fanned the flames, and the stock is steadily riding the wave.

Founded in 2015 as a spinoff from JDS Uniphase, the company wasted no time striking while the iron was hot. On March 2, the stock surged 11.8% as it rolled out multiyear strategic agreements with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to push the envelope on advanced optics technologies, with research and development aimed at powering next-generation AI infrastructure and system designs.

The nonexclusive deal comes with a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment from NVIDIA, along with future capacity access rights for advanced laser components. NVIDIA has put serious skin in the game with a $2 billion investment in Lumentum to back research, future capacity, and operations, a figure that tops Lumentum’s entire revenue for fiscal year 2025.

The company has kept the momentum going and has not let the grass grow under its feet. On March 26, it unveiled plans for a new manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 240,000 square foot site will produce advanced indium phosphide-based optical devices that act as critical components inside the world’s largest AI data centers.

By deepening its domestic manufacturing footprint, Lumentum is tightening supply chain resilience, pushing its onshoring strategy forward, and sharpening its ability to serve hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure networks. All of this is shaping up into a favorable backdrop to grab shares of Lumentum.

About Lumentum Stock

The San Jose, California-based Lumentum stands at the center of optical and photonic innovation, powering the networks that keep AI, cloud computing, and next-generation communications running.

Holding a market cap of $62.2 billion , it builds chips, components, modules, and subsystems that handle high-speed data transmission, while weaving advanced laser technologies into its global manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Year-to-date (YTD), Lumentum’s shares have jumped 132.7%. Over the past month, it has rallied 37.79%, and in just the last five trading days, it has added another 5.15%. The rally has brought it within touching distance of its 52-week high of $960 reached this month.

Putting that next to the State Street SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), Lumentum has blown past the ETF’s 36.36% YTD gain , its 13.2% rise over one month, and its 4.14% advance over the past five trading sessions.

Speaking of valuation, the stock is currently trading at 111.90 times forward adjusted earnings and 21.27 times sales, which towers both above the industry norms and their own five-year average multiples. Investors are clearly paying up for tomorrow’s growth today.

Lumentum Surpasses Q2 Earnings

On Feb. 3, LITE stock rose 2.8% as the company reported its fiscal 2026 Q2 financial results. The rally continued with the shares surging another 7% and 8.4% in the trading sessions that followed.

Revenue jumped 65.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $665.5 million, comfortably beating Street estimates of $653.4 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.67, outpacing Wall Street’s $1.41 estimate and rising 297.6% YOY.

Components revenue climbed 68.3% to $443.7 million, while Systems revenue surged 60.1% to $221.8 million, showing strength across the board. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by more than 1,700 basis points, which speaks volumes about operating leverage kicking in at the right time.

Non-GAAP net income rose 379.7% YOY to $143.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 244.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $198.3 million. The balance sheet stayed on solid ground with $657.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company has only just scratched the surface with two major growth levers, optical circuit switches (OCS) and co-packaged optics (CPO). Demand for OCS has already pushed the backlog well past $400 million. On the CPO front, the company secured an additional multi-hundred-million-dollar order scheduled for delivery in the first half of calendar 2027.

A few manufacturing and backend bottlenecks still need ironing out, but with data center demand firing on all cylinders, the growth story looks good. The next big moment comes on Tuesday, May 5, when the company reports fiscal 2026 Q3 results after the closing bell.

Management expects revenue between $780 million and $830 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $2.15 and $2.35. Meanwhile, analysts expect EPS for the quarter to skyrocket 703.3% YOY to $1.81. For the full fiscal year 2026, they see earnings climbing 1,298% to $5.87, followed by another 138.3% jump to $13.99 in fiscal year 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Lumentum Stock?

Samik Chatterjee at JPMorgan Chase is not beating around the bush as he sticks with an “Overweight” call on LITE stock and cranks the price target up from $565 to $950, making his bullish stance loud and clear.