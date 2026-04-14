Cathie Wood Is Buying the Palantir Stock Dip. Should You?

AI and data analytics platform Palantir (PLTR) is not merely a retail investor favorite. It has fans across the entire investing fraternity, with even President Trump lauding the Alex Karp-led company for its capabilities. Now, after Michael Burry's onslaught about how the company may struggle to stay relevant in an enterprise AI world, where he reckons that Anthropic will pose serious competition, old backer Cathie Wood has come to weigh in again for the company.

Buying shares worth $11 million across her stable of Ark funds, Wood has come up with another ringing endorsement for Palantir. Dispelling fears of an AI bubble, the maverick fund manager in a blog post in January had said, “What once was the cap in spending seems to have become a floor now that the AI, robotics, energy storage, blockchain technology, and multiomics sequencing platforms are ready for prime time. After the tech and telecom bubble of the nineties, a 20-year peaking process around $70 billion has given way to what could become the most powerful capital spending cycle in history... In our view, an AI bubble is years away!”

However, Palantir is still not among the top 10 holdings of Ark, but it is close to it at the 12th spot.

Now, with the PLTR stock down 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, is Wood's move convincing enough for shareholders to add the $306.3 billion market-cap company to their portfolios? Let's find out.

Palantir's Unmatched Prowess

In my most recent analysis of Palantir, I had highlighted how Palantir will be difficult to dethrone in the realm of enterprise AI due to its ontology moat. Moreover, building upon Ontology, Palantir is redefining its partners' defense capabilities.

Notably, Palantir is actively constructing an ecosystem of allied, non-traditional technology firms to systematically unseat legacy prime contractors. A critical development highlighting this strategy is Palantir’s collaboration with Anduril Industries to execute the Golden Dome missile-shield program. Anduril, another software-first, venture-backed defense contractor, specializes in autonomous systems, sensor fusion, and counter-intrusion technologies. The Golden Dome program represents the vanguard of modern air defense, requiring the immediate synthesis of disparate radar signatures, satellite telemetry, and ground-based sensors to track and intercept hypersonic or swarm-based threats in real time. Legacy systems, built on rigid, hardware-defined logic, struggle to process this volume of data at the necessary speeds. By partnering with Anduril, Palantir serves as the analytical brain, while Anduril provides the autonomous kinetic and sensor appendages.

Conversely, while the defense moat provides a high-visibility, counter-cyclical revenue base, the unbounded upside for Palantir is entirely predicated on its ongoing penetration of the global commercial sector. On that front, the firm pioneered the use of highly aggressive “Bootcamps.” These Bootcamps are intensive, multi-day engineering sessions where Palantir engineers sit directly alongside a prospective client’s operational staff. Instead of presenting mechanical slide decks, the engineers connect the client’s live, messy, proprietary data into the Palantir platform and build functional, AI-driven applications within hours. This methodology compresses sales cycles that typically take eighteen months into a matter of days.

Thus, by demonstrating immediate, minimum viable products that solve tangible supply chain, logistics, or manufacturing bottlenecks, Palantir achieves extremely rapid customer acquisition and up-selling velocity.

Powerful Financials

Palantir turned in another impressive quarter, with its financial metrics remaining exceptionally strong.

The company continues to track performance using the Rule of 40, which combines revenue growth and operating margin. A score above 40% is generally considered healthy; Palantir’s latest reading reached an outstanding 127%.

Q4 was yet another clear beat. Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, up 70% year-over-year (YoY). Earnings per share rose 78% to $0.25, surpassing consensus estimates. Operating margin expanded to 57% from 45% in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial revenue is steadily closing the gap with government revenue. U.S. commercial revenue surged 137% to $507 million, while U.S. government revenue grew 66% to $570 million. Total contract value signed in the quarter increased 138% YoY to $4.26 billion, reflecting strong demand and improving visibility into future revenue.

Cash flow remained healthy. Net cash from operating activities grew 69% YoY, and adjusted free cash flow rose 53% to $791.4 million. The company ended the quarter with $1.42 billion in cash and only $45.86 million in short-term debt.

For the first quarter, Palantir guided revenue to a range of $1.532 billion to $1.536 billion. For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue between $7.182 billion and $7.198 billion. At the midpoint, this implies about 140% growth for Q1 and 60% growth for the full year.

Valuation remains the primary concern. The stock trades at a forward P/E of 96.92x, P/S of 42.17x, and P/CF of 86.41x, all significantly above sector medians. Even the forward PEG ratio, which factors in the company’s exceptional growth, stands at 2.11 compared with the sector median of 1.36.

Analyst Opinion on PLTR Stock

Considering this, analysts assigned an overall rating of “Moderate Buy” with a mean target price of $198.30, which denotes an upside potential of about 50% from current levels. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a “Strong Buy” rating, nine have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.