Rubrik Stock Could Be an Iran War Winner, and Analysts Bet It Can Gain 80% from Here

Markets are rattled as oil surged past $100 a barrel this month. And yet, some of the smartest money on Wall Street is pointing investors toward one corner of the technology sector that tends to thrive when the world gets more dangerous: cybersecurity.

Wedbush Securities, among the more bullish tech-focused research houses, emphasized that the ongoing selloff in the software sector is overblown. The investment firm sees the turbulence as a buying opportunity, and one stock at the top of its shopping list is Rubrik (RBRK).

Wedbush has a stock price target of $86 for Rubrik, above the current price of about $49. Valued at a market cap of $9.8 billion, RBRK stock is down 53% from all-time highs.

Iran War Fears Are a Tailwind for Cybersecurity Stocks

Cybersecurity companies are typically recession-resistant. Moreover, they are poised to thrive amid periods of geopolitical instability and could outperform the broader markets.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives and his team flagged in a recent research note that escalating tensions in the Middle East, oil prices above $100 per barrel, and potential disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz are fueling volatility across the broader market. But Wedbush argues that the current environment strengthens the case for cybersecurity investment.

The threat to nation-states heightens the urgency of protecting critical data infrastructure. In such a scenario, governments and enterprises accelerate spending on cyber defense solutions.

Wedbush highlighted several cybersecurity names as top picks in this environment, including CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), Check Point Software (CHKP), and Rubrik. The firm also pushed back on the idea that artificial intelligence is eating into cybersecurity demand.

The Bull Case for Rubrik Stock

Rubrik is a California-based company that offers a platform for data protection, threat analytics, identity recovery, and AI agent security. It serves customers in financial services, healthcare, energy, government, and other sectors where data loss or a ransomware hit can be catastrophic.

Chief Executive Officer Bipul Sinha described it plainly on the company's most recent earnings call, calling Rubrik the bunker underneath the house. Sinha stated, "When ransomware inevitably hits, a LLM or vibe code will not recover your business. Rubrik will."

In its fiscal fourth quarter 2026, Rubrik posted subscription annual recurring revenue of $1.46 billion, up 34% year-over-year (YoY).

Subscription revenue rose 50% to $365 million.

Free cash flow for the full fiscal year came in at $238 million, more than 10 times the prior year's figure.

Net revenue retention remained above 120%, suggesting that existing customers increased spending by 20% over the past 12 months.

The company also set a record, adding $115 million in net new subscription ARR in a single quarter.

Sinha said on the earnings call that competitive win rates crossed 90% in the quarter. His blunt summary: “The only deal we are losing is the fight we are not in.”

The AI Moat for RBRK Stock

Beyond its core cyber resilience business, Rubrik is building into an entirely new market. The Rubrik Agent Cloud platform is a product designed to monitor, control, and, if necessary, roll back the actions of AI agents operating inside enterprise environments. As companies deploy more autonomous AI tools, the risk of those agents being compromised or behaving incorrectly grows sharply.

Sinha put it this way: "While AI gives you a better, faster car, you need an intelligent autonomous driving system for control." That is what Rubrik Agent Cloud is being positioned to provide.

Rubrik is still in the early innings on this front, and management was careful not to build it into fiscal 2027 guidance in any meaningful way. But the potential is real, and it adds a second growth vector to an already expanding core business.

Out of the 26 analysts covering RBRK stock, 24 recommend “Strong Buy,” and two recommend “Hold.” The average RBRK stock price target is $86.52, indicating almost 80% upside from current levels.

For investors willing to look past the headlines, that combination of defense sector tailwinds, strong fundamentals, and a credible AI growth story may be precisely what Wedbush is betting on.