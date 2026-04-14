Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Oracle Stock Surges on AI Upgrades. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock

Oracle (ORCL) shares closed meaningfully higher on Monday after the Austin-headquartered firm announced major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades to its Utilities Industry Suite and Aconex platform. The post-announcement momentum helped ORCL rip through its major moving averages (20-day and 50-day), indicating that bulls are beginning to take back control in the near term. 

Despite this surge, however, Oracle stock remains down nearly 25% versus its year-to-date high.

www.barchart.com

Why Did Oracle Stock Push Higher on Monday?

On April 13, Oracle launched new AI-enabled features for its Utilities Industry Suite, designed to help providers slash operating costs and strengthen grid reliability through predictive analytics. 

Plus, the integration of generative artificial intelligence into the Aconex project management platform aims to automate complex construction workflows. 

ORCL shares rallied because these tools entrench the Nasdaq-listed firm within key infrastructure sectors, potentially unlocking a high-margin revenue stream. 

Note that the company also launched a new public cloud region in Casablanca, underscoring management’s commitment to capturing the burgeoning sovereign cloud market. 

Where Options Data Suggests ORCL Shares Are Headed

Beyond these AI upgrades, the fundamental bull case for Oracle shares is rooted in the company’s remarkable $553 billion backlog, offering exceptional visibility into future revenue. 

Moreover, the year-to-date selloff has tanked ORCL’s forward multiple to about 22x, which makes it attractive for a company that’s rapidly evolving into an AI infrastructure powerhouse. 

Investors could also take heart in the fact that options data remains skewed to the upside. 

According to Barchart, the upper price on contracts expiring mid-July is currently about $185, indicating potential upside of roughly 20% in this NYSE-listed giant. 

A healthy dividend yield of 1.29% makes Oracle Corp even more attractive as a long-term holding — at least for income-focused investors. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Oracle

Wall Street also remains bullish on ORCL stock, especially after the firm’s recent announcement of company-wide layoffs, signaling a commitment to cost efficiency that may boost profitability in 2026. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Oracle is a “Strong Buy," with the mean price target of about $253 indicating potential upside of a whopping 65% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ORCL 167.14 +11.52 +7.40%
Oracle Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
As the Cybersecurity Selloff Continues, Palo Alto Just Scored a New Deal with Anthropic. Should You Buy the Dip in PANW Stock?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Dear ASML Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.