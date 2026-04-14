Oracle Stock Surges on AI Upgrades. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock

Oracle (ORCL) shares closed meaningfully higher on Monday after the Austin-headquartered firm announced major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades to its Utilities Industry Suite and Aconex platform. The post-announcement momentum helped ORCL rip through its major moving averages (20-day and 50-day), indicating that bulls are beginning to take back control in the near term.

Despite this surge, however, Oracle stock remains down nearly 25% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Did Oracle Stock Push Higher on Monday?

On April 13, Oracle launched new AI-enabled features for its Utilities Industry Suite, designed to help providers slash operating costs and strengthen grid reliability through predictive analytics.

Plus, the integration of generative artificial intelligence into the Aconex project management platform aims to automate complex construction workflows.

ORCL shares rallied because these tools entrench the Nasdaq-listed firm within key infrastructure sectors, potentially unlocking a high-margin revenue stream.

Note that the company also launched a new public cloud region in Casablanca, underscoring management’s commitment to capturing the burgeoning sovereign cloud market.

Where Options Data Suggests ORCL Shares Are Headed

Beyond these AI upgrades, the fundamental bull case for Oracle shares is rooted in the company’s remarkable $553 billion backlog, offering exceptional visibility into future revenue.

Moreover, the year-to-date selloff has tanked ORCL’s forward multiple to about 22x, which makes it attractive for a company that’s rapidly evolving into an AI infrastructure powerhouse.

Investors could also take heart in the fact that options data remains skewed to the upside.

According to Barchart , the upper price on contracts expiring mid-July is currently about $185, indicating potential upside of roughly 20% in this NYSE-listed giant.

A healthy dividend yield of 1.29% makes Oracle Corp even more attractive as a long-term holding — at least for income-focused investors.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Oracle

Wall Street also remains bullish on ORCL stock, especially after the firm’s recent announcement of company-wide layoffs, signaling a commitment to cost efficiency that may boost profitability in 2026.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Oracle is a “Strong Buy," with the mean price target of about $253 indicating potential upside of a whopping 65% over the next 12 months.