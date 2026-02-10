Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Post Monday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were under pressure on Monday, with contracts closing 27 cents to $1.22 lower. Open interest suggested net new selling, down 2,188 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 19 cents higher on Feb 4 at $86.57. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Monday afternoon report was $2.06 higher at $95.83 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the butt up $6.46. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That was 46,000 head above last week and 859 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.100, down $0.275,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $96.725, down $1.225

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.375, down $0.900,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 96.475 -0.250 -0.26%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.075 -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 100.550 +0.175 +0.17%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 3
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Bond Yields Climb, Key U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 5
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot