An Energy Crisis Has Rocked Europe, but the Euro Could Still Be Worth a Buy Here

June Euro currency futures (E6M26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June Euro currency futures that prices last Friday hit a five-week high and produced a technically bullish weekly high close. Bulls are also working on a price uptrend on the daily bar chart. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as being more dovish on monetary policy in the coming months, compared to the European Central Bank. Despite the energy crisis in the Euro zone, created from the Middle East war, the Euro zone has seen some upbeat economic data recently.

A move in the June Euro currency futures above chart resistance at last week’s high of 1.1775 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2050 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.1650.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):