A $4.76B Reason to Buy Lockheed Martin Stock Amid the Ceasefire

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the world’s largest defense contractor and a premier global security and aerospace titan. The company operates through four primary segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Space, and Rotary and Mission Systems. The company is the architect of the F-35 Lightning II, hailed as the world’s most advanced fighter jet. At present, Lockheed Martin is focusing on integrating advanced digital networking and AI into its traditional defensive platforms.

Founded in 1995, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

LMT Stock Outperforms

Lockheed Martin has begun 2026 with a powerful start after closing 2025 on a positive note. LMT stock has surged 28% year-to-date (YTD), significantly outpacing the broader equity markets. This rally is driven by a favorable geopolitical climate and increased U.S. military budget projections, pushing LMT toward a market capitalization of roughly $135 billion. Despite trading near its 52-week highs and ceasefire news slightly pressuring it the last week or so, the stock remains a staple for value-oriented investors, supported by a consistent dividend and a massive backlog that provides long-term revenue visibility.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Industrials Index ($SRIN), Lockheed Martin has delivered significant outperformance against the index’s 10.5% YTD gains. While the broader industrial sector, encompassing manufacturing, logistics, and construction, has maintained steady growth, Lockheed’s defense-specific catalysts have allowed it to decouple from typical industrial cycles.

Lockheed Martin Results Shine

Lockheed Martin announced its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, 2026, reporting net sales of $20.3 billion, a 9% increase year-over-year (YoY). The company achieved a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.80, a staggering 161% jump compared to the prior year’s $2.22, which had been impacted by classified program charges.

A primary driver of this success was the Aeronautics segment, where F-35 sales volume pushed revenue to $8.5 billion. For the full year, Lockheed generated $6.9 billion in free cash flow, surpassing expectations and allowing the firm to return $3.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Looking ahead, the company is scheduled to release its Q1 2026 results on April 23, 2026. Management has provided 2026 sales guidance in the range of $77.5 billion to $80.0 billion, supported by its record $194 billion backlog. With over $4.1 billion in cash and a commitment to invest $3.5 billion annually in next-generation technologies such as hypersonics and AI-driven networking, Lockheed enters the second quarter with strong operational momentum.

Lockheed Martin Secures New Contract

Lockheed Martin has secured a massive $4.76 billion contract from the U.S. Army for the production of its advanced PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles. This "firm-fixed-price" deal covers everything from the hardware and equipment to the technical management and manufacturing needed to build these interceptors.

The project is a major domestic operation, with work spanning fifteen different states, including Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania. While the U.S. Army is providing an initial $264.96 million in funding, the bulk of the contract, $4.5 billion, is being fueled by Foreign Military Sales, highlighting the high global demand for Lockheed’s defense technology. Managed by the Army Contracting Command in Alabama, the production is expected to be fully completed by June 30, 2030.

This contract further bolsters Lockheed’s record backlog and reinforces its role as the primary provider of missile defense systems for both the United States and its international allies.

Should You Buy LMT Stock?

Lockheed Martin remains a "gold standard" for defense exposure, especially as it enters Q1 2026 with record-breaking demand. LMT stock currently holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 24 analysts, featuring seven “Strong Buy,” 16 “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” designation. With a mean price target of $666.54, LMT offers a projected 8.1% upside from current levels, though some street-high targets reach as far as $775.

For investors, Lockheed offers a rare combination of defensive stability, a high-growth backlog, and a 21st-century technological pivot that will secure its dominance for decades to come.