A $1.3 Trillion Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock Here

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is the global leader in accelerated computing and the primary architect of the generative AI era. Originally a pioneer in graphics processing units (GPUs), the company has evolved into a full-stack computing powerhouse. Nvidia’s proprietary CUDA software and cutting-edge Blackwell architecture have become the industry standard for training and deploying large language models (LLMs).

Beyond its dominance in data centers, Nvidia is driving a "new industrial revolution" by integrating physical AI into robotics, autonomous vehicles, and the Omniverse digital twin platform, effectively digitizing the world’s heavy industries.

Nvidia Stock Dominates

Nvidia’s stock has had middling performance lately, with a fairly unimpressive six-month gain of roughly 3.5%, but despite this, it remains one of the world's most valuable public companies. This valuation reflects a massive five-year CAGR of nearly 67%, driven by the transition of global data centers toward accelerated computing.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), Nvidia has been the definitive anchor of the sector’s outsized gains. While the broader tech benchmark has faced volatility in early 2026, Nvidia has historically outpaced its software and hardware peers due to its unique position as a "picks and shovels" provider for the entire AI economy.

Nvidia Posted Record Numbers

Nvidia concluded its fiscal year 2026 with an extraordinary fourth quarter, reporting record revenue of $68.1 billion, a 73% increase year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.76, a 98% jump from the prior year, alongside a robust GAAP gross margin of 75.0%. For the full fiscal year, Nvidia generated $215.9 billion in total revenue, reflecting a 65% annual growth rate that underscores the accelerating demand for AI compute infrastructure.

This performance was spearheaded by the Data Center segment, which reached a record $62.3 billion in revenue as hyperscalers aggressively transitioned to Blackwell-based systems.

Looking ahead, management has confirmed the Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings release for May 20, 2026, with revenue guidance set at an ambitious $78.0 billion. This outlook suggests continued double-digit sequential growth as sovereign nations and enterprises ramp up their "Sovereign AI" investments, a business that tripled to over $30 billion in fiscal 2026.

Nvidia enters the new fiscal year with $58.5 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization and a clear path toward the production of its next-generation Vera Rubin superchips. By successfully diversifying into automotive and agentic AI, Nvidia is positioning itself to lead the next multi-trillion-dollar wave of autonomous, software-defined industries.

Bank of America's Semiconductor Outlook

Nvidia stands as the primary beneficiary of Bank of America’s massive upgrade to the global semiconductor outlook, which now projects 2026 revenues to hit $1.3 trillion. Analyst Vivek Arya identifies Nvidia as a top driver of this $300 billion leap, fueled by an insatiable demand for AI compute and data center infrastructure.

The bank predicts the total chip market will reach $2 trillion by 2030, implying a 20% annual growth rate that more than doubles the previous decade's average.

Nvidia's dominance is underscored by its Blackwell and Rubin architectures, which are expected to generate over $1 trillion in revenue through 2027. While consumer segments like smartphones remain sluggish, the AI-focused compute and storage sector is projected to see a 43% YoY jump. To meet these aggressive targets, BofA suggests that global cloud capital expenditure must exceed $1 trillion, placing immense pressure on hyperscalers to maintain heavy investment.

Despite the concentration of gains in high-priced players, Nvidia remains the "gold standard" for investors riding the wave toward a $2 trillion industry milestone.

Should You Buy NVDA Stock?

Nvidia remains the undisputed leader of the AI revolution, with Bank of America reaffirming its bullish stance following the sector-wide revenue forecast upgrade. NVDA stock currently holds a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 49 analysts, with a staggering 96% recommending a buy. With an average target price of $268.80, Nvidia offers significant upside from its current market price.

While the stock has seen recent consolidation, its 55.6% profit margin and central role in the $1.3 trillion chip market make NVDA a top pick for those seeking exposure to long-term AI infrastructure growth.