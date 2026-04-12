Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

CrowdStrike Is Joining Anthropic’s New Project Glasswing. Does That Make CRWD Stock a Buy?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

Popular artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic announced Claude Mythos Preview, a newly advanced model with a limited rollout to a select group of companies as part of a new cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing. The Mythos AI model is adept at identifying security flaws in software, so the limited access is intended to prevent exploitation of this capability. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was chosen as a partner in this project. 

Wedbush analysts have picked CrowdStrike as a top cybersecurity pick, noting that the company is keeping up with AI model advancements. As the pressure is expected to be lifted from the company’s shoulders, should you consider investing in the stock now?

About CrowdStrike Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings is a global cybersecurity company that operates a cloud-native platform designed to stop breaches across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. Its business is centered on the Falcon platform, which it sells mainly through subscription modules that combine threat detection, security monitoring, identity protection, log management, and automated response capabilities. 

Headquartered in Austin, Texas with a market cap of $96.12 billion, CrowdStrike uses AI to help spot cyber threats quickly and respond faster. Its security platform watches for unusual activity, helps stop attacks, and reduces the work for security teams. In simple terms, AI makes CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity tools smarter and faster.  

CrowdStrike’s stock has had a tepid time on Wall Street as investors have been balancing strong business growth against a still-rich valuation and periodic risk-off selling in software stocks. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 2.82%, but is down 19.14% year-to-date (YTD). It reached a 52-week low of $342.72 on Feb. 23, but is up 10.6% from that level. 

www.barchart.com

On a forward-adjusted basis, CrowdStrike’s price-to-earnings (non-GAAP) ratio of 78.03 times is stretched compared to the industry average of 21.67 times. 

CrowdStrike Q4 Earnings Showed Bottom Line Tailwinds

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), CrowdStrike’s revenues increased 23.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.31 billion, which was slightly higher than the $1.30 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. This was led by a 23.2% increase in subscription revenues to $1.24 billion. 

The company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 24% YOY to $5.25 billion as of Jan. 31, of which a record $330.70 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. CrowdStrike achieved positive GAAP-based net income of $38.69 million, while non-GAAP net income reached a record $289.11 million. Its non-GAAP EPS was $1.12, up 38.3% YOY and above the $1.10 analysts had expected.

For fiscal 2027, its total revenue is expected to be in the $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion range, while its non-GAAP EPS is projected to be in the $4.78 to $4.90 range. CrowdStrike believes that the AI revolution represents a new, generational growth opportunity, and the company expects to scale to $20 billion in ending ARR in fiscal 2036. 

Wall Street analysts expect CrowdStrike’s future earnings to skyrocket. For the current fiscal year, EPS is projected to surge to $1.01, followed by a 67.3% growth to $1.69 in the next fiscal year.

What Do Analysts Think About CrowdStrike’s Stock?

Last month, there was a slew of positive affirmations from Wall Street analysts on CrowdStrike’s stock. Wolfe Research analysts upgraded the stock to “Outperform” and set a $450 price target. As investors reassess the impact of AI on cybersecurity, especially as Anthropic potentially releases Mythos, Wolfe analyst Joshua Tilton predicts it could lead to a machine-speed cyberwar, thereby increasing demand for CrowdStrike’s offerings. 

In the same month, analysts at RBC Capital reiterated an “Outperform” rating and a $550 price target. Following CrowdStrike’s fourth-quarter results, the firm’s analysts stated is positioned to benefit from increased customer spending on AI and to consolidate cybersecurity spending.

Morgan Stanley analysts also upgraded CrowdStrike’s stock from “Equal-Weight” to “Overweight” and raised the price target from $487 to $510. Analysts led by Meta Marshall said the company’s strong AI positioning, rising use of newer modules, and improving endpoint trends could support its long-term platform strategy, even though the stock may still look expensive.

CrowdStrike Holdings is gaining some praise on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 49 analysts rating the stock, a majority of 33 analysts have rated it a “Strong Buy,” three analysts suggest a “Moderate Buy,” while 12 analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating, and one analyst gave a “Strong Sell” rating. The consensus price target of $491.67 represents a 29.7% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $706 indicates a 86.27% upside.   

https://www.barchart.com/stocks/quotes/CRWD/analyst-ratings
www.barchart.com

Key Takeaways

Cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike, which have recognized the potential of AI, are poised to benefit from the wave of threats the technology can pose to digital infrastructure. Being chosen as an Anthropic partner might mark a step in that direction. In fact, Wedbush predicts that cybersecurity spending, which accounts for roughly 5% of IT budgets, will likely double over the next few years to 10% as AI use cases and broader technologies pose risks to many organizations. Therefore, CrowdStrike might be a buy now. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 379.02 -15.66 -3.97%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 3
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 4
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.