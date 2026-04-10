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Cattle Rallies into the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures closed with contracts 27 cents to $2 higher at the close, as April was up $5.57 for the week. Cash trade saw some light trade at $246 in the South early this week with some northern action near $250 this morning. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $1.62 to $2.32 at the Friday close, with April $1.25 higher on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.57 to $366.67 on April 9. 

CFTC data from this afternoon showed managed money at a net long of 133,265 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of April 7, a 9,523 contract increase on the week. Specs in Feeder cattle futures and options added just 91 contracts to their net long to 20,202 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel still at an inverted 44 cents. Choice boxes were down 19 cents to $380.90, while Select was 23 cents lower at $381.34. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter this week at 512,000 head. That was down 21,000 head from last week and 41,972 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.775, up $2.000,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.200, up $2.000,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $244.750, up $1.400,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $374.150, up $1.625,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.350, up $1.925,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.450, up $2.325,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 244.750s +1.400 +0.58%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.200s +2.000 +0.81%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 251.775s +2.000 +0.80%
Live Cattle
GFK26 372.350s +1.925 +0.52%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 374.150s +1.625 +0.44%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 372.450s +2.325 +0.63%
Feeder Cattle

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