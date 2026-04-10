This Picks-and-Shovels Chip Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs

Onto Innovation (ONTO) leads in advanced process control tools for semiconductors and high-tech industries.

ONTO demonstrates strong technical momentum with a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Shares are up more than 85% over the past year.

Wall Street sentiment is bullish with 7 “Strong Buy” analyst ratings.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $11.96 billion, Onto Innovation (ONTO) is the leading global manufacturer of avant-garde process control tools for inspection, metrology, and lithography. Its products are used in several high-technology industries like silicon wafer substrates, power devices, and data storage.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. ONTO checks those boxes. Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 8.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Onto Innovation

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Onto scored an all-time high of $249.59 on April 9.

Onto has a Weighted Alpha of +164.05.

ONTO has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 85.17% over the past 52 weeks.

Onto has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $246.96 with a 50-day moving average of $209.13.

ONTO has made 11 new highs and gained 28.85% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.14.

There’s a technical support level around $241.12.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$11.96 billion market capitalization.

44.35x price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project an increase in revenue of 24.89% this year and another 15.59% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 31.95% this year and an additional 25.53% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Onto Innovation

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 1 “Hold” opinion with price targets between $160 and $300.

Value Line gives the stock its “Above Average” rating with price targets from $115 to $318.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 7% undervalued with a fair value of $259.45.

10,020 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Buy.”

Short interest is 1.89% of the float with 1.20 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Onto Innovation

There is a lot of interest in this company with professional money managers. 665 institutions hold 98.68% of the float. Although some of the price gyration has been the result of algorithmic trading, the stock’s price has been on a steady advance since August 2025.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.