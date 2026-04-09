Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Close with Thursday Gains as Cash Trade Looks Firmer

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures posted gains of 77 cent to $1.27 at the Thursday close. Cash trade saw some light trade at $246 in the South, steady to up $1 from last week. The Thursday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw $244-244.50 bids, though no sales on the 970 head offered. Feeder cattle futures found strength into Thursday’s close, with gains of $1.85 to $2.60 across the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 45 cents to $364.10 on April 8.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 17,408 MT of beef sold in the week of 4/2, the third largest so far in the calendar year. South Korea and Japan were the largest buyers of 6,100 MT each. Shipments were the lowest in 4 week at 13,321 MT. The largest destination was South Korea at 4,600 MT, with 3,800 MT to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel still at an inverted 48 cents. Choice boxes were up $1.43 to $31.09, while Select was 70 cents lower at $381.57. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 425,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 38,950 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.775, up $0.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.200, up $1.275,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.350, up $0.925,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.525, up $1.850,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.425, up $2.425,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.125, up $2.175,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 243.350s +0.925 +0.38%
Live Cattle
LEM26 247.200s +1.275 +0.52%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 249.775s +0.775 +0.31%
Live Cattle
GFK26 370.425s +2.425 +0.66%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 372.525s +1.850 +0.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 370.125s +2.175 +0.59%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Mark Cuban_ Image by Joe Seer via Shutterstock_ 1
Mark Cuban Say ‘Houses Are Going to Be Redesigned Completely’ for Robots — They Won’t Be Humanoids, They’ll Be Spiders Or Whatever ‘Optimal’ Shape
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Intel Put Options Volume - a Bullish INTC Signal
A close-up shot of an emergency fire alarm by Lucian Coman via Shutterstock 3
Protect Your Profits Before It’s Too Late: The Options Strategy That Smart Investors Use Before a Drop
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 4
Stop Worrying About CapEx and Buy the Dip in Amazon Stock Here
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Soar as Oil Prices Plummet on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.