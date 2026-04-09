Cattle Showing Firmer Trade on Thursday

Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are showing contracts within 20 cents of unchanged at Thursday’s midday. Cash trade saw some light trade at $246 in the South, steady to up $1 from last week. The Thursday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw $244-244.50 bids, though no sales on the 970 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are showing slight 50 to 85 cent gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 4 cents to $364.55 on April 7.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 17,408 MT of beef sold in the week of 4/2, the third largest so far in the calendar year. Shipments were the lowest in 4 week at 13,321 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices bounced higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel still at an inverted 50 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.71 to $382.37, while Select was 60 cents higher at $382.87. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 320,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 29,745 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $249.175, up $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $245.875, down $0.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.425, down $0.000,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $371.300, up $0.625

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $368.850, up $0.850